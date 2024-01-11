Thieves take ATM in South Loop in brazen smash-and-grab

Chicago Police are looking for at least two people they say are responsible for a brazen smash-and-grab robbery in the South Loop.

Police said it happened at approximately 6:30 a.m. Thursday at the PLS Check Cashers store. The preliminary investigation indicates two people backed a Jeep SUV into the shop, shattered the glass and loaded an ATM machine into another vehicle before taking off.

It's unclear how much money they stole. No one is in custody at this time.

The business was boarded up and operating again Thursday afternoon.

"It’s not good for the neighborhood, it’s not good for the business owners so I feel bad for them," said Chicago resident Bruce Edmond. "I feel bad for the community, for people that can’t get bank accounts so they need places like this to exist and cash their checks and make their money, so it’s horrible that people would do that.”

Passerby's call the break-in brazen, as it happened right next to a production set for the NBC television show "Chicago Fire." It's unclear if filming continued after the robbery, and an investigation remains underway.