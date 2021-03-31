Thieves Take 15 Luxury Cars From Suburban Dealership

Thieves made off with fifteen cars from a high-end auto dealership in Warrenville in a heist that cost the business $1 million.

The burglary happened early Sunday at a dealership on Weaver Parkway, according to a statement from Warrenville police. Ultimo Motors West is located at 4575 Weaver Parkway.

The thieves took six BMWs, three Porsches, two Mercedes as well as an Audi, Bentley, Jaguar and Land Rover, police said.

The loss the business — which included the stolen cars and damages to other cars and the building — was estimated at $1 million, police said.

Four of the cars were recovered, police said. Two were found in Chicago, while one was found in south suburban Hazel Crest and another in Harvey.

The Warrenville police said they were investigating the crime with the assistance of the Chicago Police Department.