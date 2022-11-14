Thieves Stole 23 Guns, Crashed Stolen Car Into Eagle Gun Range, Oak Forest Police Say

Police in south suburban Oak Forest are looking for four people who crashed a stolen car to gain entry into a gun range early Monday morning and stole 23 guns, according to authorities.

At approximately 3:08 a.m., officers with the Oak Forest Police Department responded to an alarm at Eagle Gun Range, 5900 W. 59th Street. Officers arrived and found a stolen vehicle that had been used to ram the building and get inside, authorities said.

Once four suspects managed to enter the building, they stole approximately 23 guns, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the crime or potential suspects is asked to call the Oak Forest Police Department at 708-687-13756.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Oak Forest police released the following surveillance photos in hope of identifying the individuals responsible.