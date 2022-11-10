gas pump

Thieves Steal From Vehicle at South Suburban Gas Pump and Flee in Mere Seconds, Video Shows

By Lexi Sutter

Surveillance footage that shows brazen thieves in action has prompted suburban police to issue a warning about a rash of thefts at gas pumps.

Video of one incident, which unfolded at the Delta Sonic gas station in Crestwood, shows an SUV pull up and a passenger exit the vehicle. He quickly jumps into a parked pickup truck, and seconds later, you see the individual grab a bag, jump back into the SUV and take off.

" When she was pumping gas, another customer on another pump saw the guys so she alerted them, but they took her purse, her keys, like $6,000 dollars," said Asja, a manager at Delta Sonic.