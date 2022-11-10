Thieves Steal From Vehicle at South Suburban Gas Pump and Flee in Mere Seconds, Video Shows

Surveillance footage that shows brazen thieves in action has prompted suburban police to issue a warning about a rash of thefts at gas pumps.

Video of one incident, which unfolded at the Delta Sonic gas station in Crestwood, shows an SUV pull up and a passenger exit the vehicle. He quickly jumps into a parked pickup truck, and seconds later, you see the individual grab a bag, jump back into the SUV and take off.

" When she was pumping gas, another customer on another pump saw the guys so she alerted them, but they took her purse, her keys, like $6,000 dollars," said Asja, a manager at Delta Sonic.