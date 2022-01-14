Oak Brook

Thieves Steal $23K in Merchandise at Oakbrook Center Burberry: Police

The suspects drove away in a black BMW with tinted windows, authorities said.

Police in suburban Oak Brook are looking for a group of thieves that managed to get away with more than $23,000 in stolen merchandise from Burberry at Oakbrook Center, according to authorities.

At approximately 11:27 a.m., three men entered the store, stole merchandise and fled the scene, according to police.

Similar thefts have been reported at area retailers in recent months in Chicago and the suburbs.

In November, six people were arrested for allegedly stealing nearly $15,000 worth of cologne from the Ulta Beauty store in Oak Brook.

