Thieves Smash Windows, Steal Eyeglasses and Frames From Stores in Loop

Chicago police say that thieves have smashed open front windows and stolen designer eyewear from two businesses in the Loop in recent days.

According to police, the suspects struck the businesses in recent days in the early morning hours.

In both thefts, suspects shattered the glass in the front windows with an unknown implement, and once inside they stole designer eyeglasses and frames before exiting the premises.

The thefts occurred:

-In the 200 block of North Michigan Avenue on Jan. 26 at approximately 3:51 a.m.

-In the 100 block of North State Street on Jan. 28 at 3:18 a.m.

The suspects wore dark-hooded sweatshirts and black pants, but no further description was made available.

Business owners are being urged to keep doors locked and windows secure, and to immediately make repairs to broken doors or locks.

Anyone with information on the thefts is urged to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.

