Thieves Hit Oak Brook Store, Led Police on High-Speed Chase on Tri-State Tollway: Prosecutors

Authorities in DuPage County say that a trio of thieves stole merchandise from a suburban department store before leading police on a high-speed chase that ended on the Tri-State Tollway on Tuesday afternoon.

Prosecutors say that the trio intentionally rammed an Oak Brook police vehicle near the scene of the theft, then drove in excess of 100 miles per hour on the Tri-State before they were stopped by Illinois State Police in suburban Countryside.

The pursuit ended with a crash on the Tri-State that involved an Oak Brook squad car and a semi-truck.

One Oak Brook police officer was “seriously injured,” according to Berlin, and was hospitalized due to their injuries.

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin says that the three individuals were arrested and charged with a series of felonies in criminal court on Wednesday.

“The type of criminal behavior alleged in this case clearly displays the defendants’ complete and utter disregard for the rule of law and for public safety,” he said.

At approximately 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, Oak Brook officers were informed of a theft at the Nordstrom Rack location near the Oak Brook mall.

Authorities allege that the three suspects brought empty bags into the store, removed sets of children’s boots from their boxes, and walked out of the store with the shoes.

Once outside, the trio got into a Mazda SUV, which was located by Oak Brook police officers near the scene. Once officers activated the lights on their squad car, the suspects allegedly rammed that vehicle and fled the scene on 22nd Street.

A pursuit then followed, with multiple agencies participating. The vehicle exceeded 100 miles per hour on several occasions, and was ultimately stopped near 75th Street, causing traffic to be shutdown on the south side of the Tri-State Tollway.

Authorities were able to apprehend the suspects after a brief foot pursuit.

Phoenix-resident Doniesha Cole and Chicago residents Terrance Reed and Jaquay Shines were all arrested and charged with one count of felony burglary, one count of aggravated assault, one count of criminal damage to government property, and three counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding of a police officer.

Bond was set at $350,000 for both Chew and Reed, and $150,000 for Shines, according to prosecutors.