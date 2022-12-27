local

Thieves Hit Mag Mile Stores Twice This Week, Including Christmas Morning: Police

Thieves smashed the windows out of a Michigan Ave. store in the early morning hours on Christmas

By Marco Stendardo

Chicago Police are investigating two store burglaries on the Magnificent Mile this week, with one of the thefts occurring on Christmas morning.

On Sunday at approximately 4:30am, three men stopped in a white colored van outside the Bottega Veneta Store in the 800 block of N. Michigan Ave. and smashed the front glass window, according to police.

The offenders entered the business and took merchandise before fleeing.

No suspects are in custody, and an investigation is underway.

Another brazen theft occurred Tuesday afternoon in the area when a group of people entered the Nike store in the 600 block of N. Michigan and took property from within, police said.

After a short pursuit, one of the suspects was taken into custody, but two remain at-large at this time.

Charges are pending for the suspect, authorities said.

