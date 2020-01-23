Oakbrook Center Mall

Thieves Grab $10K Worth of Phones from Suburban Chicago Apple Store

Three suspects fled from Oakbrook Center Apple Store with iPhones, police said

By Molly Walsh

Oak Brook Police

Surveillance images show three suspects grab several iPhones from the Oakbrook Center Apple Store and run out.

Ten iPhones were stolen Wednesday morning from the Oakbrook Center Apple Store, Oak Brook police said.

According to police, Oakbrook Center security saw on surveillance video three suspects grab several iPhones and run out of the store Wednesday morning.

The estimated value of the loss is up to $10,000, police said.

According to police, the three suspects fled in a silver, four-door Lincoln with the Ohio license plate HTF7152 and headed eastbound toward Roosevelt and York roads.

Police released surveillance images of the suspects and asked anyone with knowledge of the incident to call the Oak Brook Police Department at 630-368-8700.

This article tagged under:

Oakbrook Center MalltheftSuspectapple store
