Thieves Grab $10K Worth of Phones from Suburban Chicago Apple Store

Ten iPhones were stolen Wednesday morning from the Oakbrook Center Apple Store, Oak Brook police said.

According to police, Oakbrook Center security saw on surveillance video three suspects grab several iPhones and run out of the store Wednesday morning.

The estimated value of the loss is up to $10,000, police said.

According to police, the three suspects fled in a silver, four-door Lincoln with the Ohio license plate HTF7152 and headed eastbound toward Roosevelt and York roads.

Police released surveillance images of the suspects and asked anyone with knowledge of the incident to call the Oak Brook Police Department at 630-368-8700.