Thieves From Mag Mile H&M Arrested After Fleeing Onto Red Line Tracks

Police say the five individuals ran onto railroad tracks and were arrested at a nearby station

Five alleged thieves were arrested Thursday after running with merchandise from a Mag Mile H&M clothing store onto CTA Red Lines tracks, only to be met by officers were waiting at the next station.

Officers were called to a theft about 11:30 a.m. in the 600 block of North Michigan Avenue and were told that several suspects ran to the Red Line station at Chicago Avenue, Chicago police said.

Police said they learned the suspects did not board a train, but had jumped onto the tracks and were running north.

Five suspects holding merchandise arrived at the Division Red Line station and were arrested by officers waiting for them, police said. One of the suspects was holding a trash bag full of clothes.

Red Line service was halted for more than 20 minutes, according to the CTA.

A police source said the thefts happened at H&M, 840 N. Michigan Ave.

About the same time, police responded to a robbery at Louis Vuitton, 919 N. Michigan Ave., police said. Details were not immediately available for that incident.

