Chicago police are investigating two break-ins just minutes apart at popular downtown retailers, with thieves apparently targeting sunglasses.

According to authorities, the first incident happened around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Macy's on State Street. There, police said they discovered a broken window on the west side of the building and were told by an onsite security officer that two people entered the building and attempted to take sunglasses. The alleged thieves dropped the items when security confronted them and fled the scene in a white van, where a getaway driver was waiting, police said.

A sledge hammer was seen left behind at the scene.

Minutes later, at about 5 a.m., in the 200 block of North Michigan Avenue, the front glass window was broken at the Mag Mile Lens Crafters store.

Police said one or multiple thieves entered the business and took merchandise before fleeing the scene.

Video from the scene appeared to show a tire jack was used to break the glass and multiple sunglasses were missing from store shelves.

It was not immediately clear if the incidents were connected.

Authorities said investigations were ongoing.