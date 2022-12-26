Rivers Casino

Thief Targets Slot Machine Players at Rivers Casino in Des Plaines

Three gamblers were robbed of money early Friday at Rivers Casino in Des Plaines.

About 4:30 a.m., security at the casino reported that a thief working inside the casino, at 3000 River Road, cashed out credits after each of the gamblers left slot machines temporarily unattended, Des Plaines police said.

The thief stole $150 from one machine, police said. The amount from the others wasn’t known.

Security video showed the thief was a man wearing a black winter coat, according to police.

