Thief Targets CTA Passengers on Near North Side: Police

Police say that the assailants are grabbing phones from people's hands

Chicago police are warning residents of a pair of thefts reported in Dec. on the Near North Side.

In each incident, the person approached victims on CTA trains or platforms and snatched their cellphones from their hands, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The thefts happened about 7:40 p.m. and 10:15 p.m. Dec. 18, in the 1600 block of North Clybourn Avenue and in the 700 block of North Franklin Street, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.

