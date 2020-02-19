Thief Targets CTA Passengers in East Garfield Park

Chicago police are warning residents of three robberies reported in February in East Garfield Park and Greektown on the Northwest and Near West Sides.

In each incident, a male approaches victims on a CTA train and snatches their cellphone or personal property, Chicago police said in a community alert. If the victim resists, the person will strike them or use force to take their property.

The robberies happened:

About 8 p.m Feb. 12 and about 4:40 p.m. Feb. 13 in the 500 block of South Pulaski Road; and

About 4:20 p.m. Feb. 13 in the 400 block of South Halsted Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8263 or Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.