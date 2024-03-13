‘They're crying for help': Chicago crime chaser organizing youth event to address trauma and grief

Justin Peters is a crime chaser in Chicago documenting shootings and murder scenes that often involve young victims.

“If it breaks my heart seeing this, I can’t imagine how they feel,” he said. “Because they’re seeing this, they’re living in it.”

After several incidents, including a teen gathering in the South Loop that ended with a 17-year-old boy shot and killed, Peters told NBC Chicago that teens have been reaching out to him through social media looking for an outlet to share their trauma.

“They’re reaching out for help,” he said. “They’re crying for help and it seems like their cries are being ignored.”

He wants to support them, so this Saturday afternoon he’s hosting a youth event at a space in Lawndale from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“I do I believe it,” he said when asked if he thinks the event will help. “I’m a man of faith. I’m a man of God and he called me to do this and I’m just following this path.”

The goal is to provide a safe space for teens to open up about their grief, pain, and loss. Free haircuts will be provided along with other resources and services.

“There’s no embarrassment, no judgement,” said Wendy Liang, Wen Care founder. “I want you guys to come and leave knowing there is help. There are people that care for you.”

Several speakers will take the stage sharing their stories of enduring violence.

“In order for the violence to stop we have to help ourselves and that’s what Saturday is about,” she said. “It’s to learn about how to love ourselves, know who we are, know about protecting our peace and how to become a better leader.”

While Chicago police said the number of shootings and teen victims are down year to date, for Peters who is trying to make a change in his community it’s still one too many.

“All I keep hearing wait until summer, wait until summer. Well, we need to step up as a community right now,” said Peters. “We can’t keep blaming politicians, we can’t be blaming the mayor’s office, it starts at home—it’s going to take us to save us.”

The event will take place Saturday, March 16 at 4109 W. Roosevelt Road.