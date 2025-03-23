How long 2025 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle street closures will last

NOTE: NBC Chicago will offer a live feed of the race beginning at 8:20 a.m. Watch live here.

The 2025 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle will hit the streets of Chicago Sunday, requiring road closures in the Loop and around Grant Park.

The race will begin and end in Grant Park, and will feature closures on several major roadways including Columbus Drive, Michigan Avenue, Lower Wacker Drive and several others.

Event organizers say they are working with the Chicago Police Department to ensure the closures follow a “rolling pattern,” so when the last participant passes, the street may reopen.

Here's the full list of closures:

Reopening: Sunday, March 23

· Monroe St. from Michigan Ave. to DuSable Lake Shore Drive (reopens at 11 a.m.)

· Columbus Dr. from Randolph St. to Monroe St. (reopens at 11 a.m.)

· Columbus Dr. from McFetridge Dr. to Roosevelt Rd. (closes at 7 a.m., opens at noon)

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

· Columbus Dr. from Monroe St. to Ida B. Wells Dr.(opens at 1 p.m.)

· Jackson Blvd from Michigan Ave. to DuSable Laker Shore Drive. (opens at 1 p.m.)

· Ida B. Wells Drive from Congress Plaza to Columbus Dr. (opens at 1 p.m.)

· Congress Plaza at Michigan Ave. from Van Buren St. to Harrison St. (opens at 1 p.m.)

· Ida B. Wells from Michigan Ave. to Congress Plaza (closes at 6 a.m., opens at 1 p.m.)

· Columbus Dr. from Ida B. Wells Dr. to Roosevelt Rd.(opens at 2 p.m.)

· Balbo Drive from Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr. (opens at 2 p.m.)

Reopening Sunday between 7:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.:

Streets will open as runners pass through the area:

· Columbus Dr. from Roosevelt Rd. to Grand Ave.

· Grand Ave. from Columbus Dr. to State St.

· State St. from Grand Ave. to Wacker Dr.

· Wacker Drive from State St. to Washington Blvd.

· Washington Blvd. from Wacker Dr. to State St.

· State St. from Washington Blvd. to Jackson Blvd.

· Jackson Blvd. from State St. to Franklin St.

· Franklin St. from Jackson Blvd. to Harrison St.

· Harrison St. from Franklin St. to Michigan Ave.

· Michigan Ave. from Harrison St. to Roosevelt Rd.

· Roosevelt Rd. from Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr.

Anticipated reopening: Wednesday, March 26 at 3 p.m.

· Balbo Dr. from Columbus Dr. to DuSable Lake Shore Drive.