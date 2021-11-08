Thanksgiving Open Stores

These Major Stores Will Be Closed on Thanksgiving

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

As retailers gear up for the holiday shopping season, many stores and outlets will close their doors for the Thanksgiving holiday, reflecting a growing trend in the industry of allowing employees to spend the day with their families.

Still, there are many stores that will be open with abbreviated hours, giving customers a chance to grab last-minute items or to get a jump start on their holiday shopping.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Here are the latest updates on store hours and closures for the Thanksgiving holiday:

Closed

Local

kids covid vaccine 4 mins ago

COVID Vaccines for Kids Under 12: What Parents Need to Know

body armor 56 mins ago

Driver Wearing Body Armor Arrested After Northwest Indiana Pursuit: Police

Aldi – Closed

Banana Republic – Closed

Barnes & Noble – Closed

Bed Bath & Beyond – Closed

Best Buy – Closed

Costco – Closed

Dick’s Sporting Goods – Closed

Gap – Closed

Home Depot – Closed

Kohl’s – Closed

Macy’s – Closed

Marshalls – Closed

Menard’s – Closed

Old Navy – Closed

Target – Closed

Walmart – Closed

Open

The following stores, however, will be open:

Big Lots – Open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

CVS – Open (Hours will vary, according to The Pioneer Woman)

Dollar General – Open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to Good Housekeeping

Jewel-Osco – Open 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kroger – Open at normal hours, but will close at 4 p.m.

Mariano’s – Open at normal hours, but will close at 4 p.m.

Meijer – Most locations open 6 a.m. to midnight

Whole Foods – Open for modified hours

This article tagged under:

Thanksgiving Open Storesblack fridayThanksgiving Shopping
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us