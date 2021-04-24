These Locations Offer Walk-In COVID Vaccinations in the Chicago Area

With more doses rolling into the Chicago area, several locations are offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccination shots this weekend.

Residents interested in receiving the vaccine who don't already have an appointment can show up with a photo ID and register onsite.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Here's where to find a walk-in coronavirus vaccination in the area:

Tinley Park

Address: 18451 Convention Center Dr.

Vaccine: Moderna

Hours: Wednesday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

If you want an appointment, visit vaccine.cookcountyil.gov or call (833) 308-1988

Matteson

Address: 4647 Promenade Way

Vaccine: Pfizer

Hours: Wednesday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

If you want an appointment, visit vaccine.cookcountyil.gov or call (833) 308-1988

River Grove

Address: 2000 5th Avenue, Triton College

Vaccine: Pfizer

Hours: Monday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Forest Park

Address: 7630 W. Roosevelt Rd.

Vaccine: Pfizer

Hours: Monday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Des Plaines

Address: 1155 E Oakton Street

Vaccine: Pfizer

Hours: Monday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

South Holland

Address: 15800 State Street, South Suburban College

Vaccine: Pfizer

Hours: Monday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Humboldt Park neighborhood

Address: 1044 N. Francisco Ave.

Vaccine: Pfizer

Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Note: Must live, work or receive medical care in Chicago to receive the vaccine at this location

Bronzeville neighborhood

Address: 3823 S. Indiana Ave., Apostolic Faith Church

Vaccine: Pfizer

Hours: Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, Sunday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Note: Must live, work or receive medical care in Chicago to receive the vaccine at this location

Ford City neighborhood

Address: 7500 S. Pulaski Rd., Richard J. Daley College

Vaccine: Pfizer

Hours: Tuesday through Friday, noon to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Note: Must live, work or receive medical care in Chicago to receive the vaccine at this location

Rosemoor neighborhood

Address: Emil & Patricia A. Jones Convention Center, 9501 S. King Dr., Chicago State University

Vaccine: Pfizer

Note: Must live, work or receive medical care in Chicago to receive the vaccine at this location

Near West Side neighborhood

Address: 1724 W. Madison, United Center; go to lot E from the Madison Street entrance

Vaccine: Pfizer

Hours: Sunday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Note: Must live, work or receive medical care in Chicago to receive the vaccine at this location

Wrigleyville neighborhood

Wrigley Field: American Airlines Conference Center at Gallagher Way

Address: 1119 W. Waveland Ave., Wrigley Field: American Airlines Conference Center at Gallagher Way (no access through the ballpark)

Vaccine: Pfizer

Note: Must live, work or receive medical care in Chicago to receive the vaccine at this location

Officials noted that 16 and 17-year-olds will only be eligible at the Matteson and Chicago locations as the Pfizer vaccine is the only option currently approved for emergency use in that age group. Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Although appointments are no longer required at city-run locations, the health department encouraged residents to continue to schedule times to receive the vaccine through ZocDoc. Click here to book an appointment.