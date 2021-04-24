These Locations Offer Walk-In COVID Vaccinations in the Chicago Area

With more doses rolling into the Chicago area, several locations are offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccination shots this weekend.
Residents interested in receiving the vaccine who don't already have an appointment can show up with a photo ID and register onsite.
Here's where to find a walk-in coronavirus vaccination in the area:
Local
Tinley Park
Address: 18451 Convention Center Dr.
Vaccine: Moderna
Hours: Wednesday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
If you want an appointment, visit vaccine.cookcountyil.gov or call (833) 308-1988
Matteson
Address: 4647 Promenade Way
Vaccine: Pfizer
Hours: Wednesday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
If you want an appointment, visit vaccine.cookcountyil.gov or call (833) 308-1988
River Grove
Address: 2000 5th Avenue, Triton College
Vaccine: Pfizer
Hours: Monday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Forest Park
Address: 7630 W. Roosevelt Rd.
Vaccine: Pfizer
Hours: Monday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Des Plaines
Address: 1155 E Oakton Street
Vaccine: Pfizer
Hours: Monday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
South Holland
Address: 15800 State Street, South Suburban College
Vaccine: Pfizer
Hours: Monday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Humboldt Park neighborhood
Address: 1044 N. Francisco Ave.
Vaccine: Pfizer
Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Note: Must live, work or receive medical care in Chicago to receive the vaccine at this location
Bronzeville neighborhood
Address: 3823 S. Indiana Ave., Apostolic Faith Church
Vaccine: Pfizer
Hours: Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, Sunday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Note: Must live, work or receive medical care in Chicago to receive the vaccine at this location
Ford City neighborhood
Address: 7500 S. Pulaski Rd., Richard J. Daley College
Vaccine: Pfizer
Hours: Tuesday through Friday, noon to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Note: Must live, work or receive medical care in Chicago to receive the vaccine at this location
Rosemoor neighborhood
Address: Emil & Patricia A. Jones Convention Center, 9501 S. King Dr., Chicago State University
Vaccine: Pfizer
Note: Must live, work or receive medical care in Chicago to receive the vaccine at this location
Near West Side neighborhood
Address: 1724 W. Madison, United Center; go to lot E from the Madison Street entrance
Vaccine: Pfizer
Hours: Sunday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Note: Must live, work or receive medical care in Chicago to receive the vaccine at this location
Wrigleyville neighborhood
Wrigley Field: American Airlines Conference Center at Gallagher Way
Address: 1119 W. Waveland Ave., Wrigley Field: American Airlines Conference Center at Gallagher Way (no access through the ballpark)
Vaccine: Pfizer
Note: Must live, work or receive medical care in Chicago to receive the vaccine at this location
Officials noted that 16 and 17-year-olds will only be eligible at the Matteson and Chicago locations as the Pfizer vaccine is the only option currently approved for emergency use in that age group. Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Although appointments are no longer required at city-run locations, the health department encouraged residents to continue to schedule times to receive the vaccine through ZocDoc. Click here to book an appointment.