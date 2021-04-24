cook county covid vaccine

These Locations Offer Walk-In COVID Vaccinations in the Chicago Area

Residents interested in receiving the vaccine who don't already have an appointment can show up with a photo ID and register onsite

With more doses rolling into the Chicago area, several locations are offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccination shots this weekend.

Residents interested in receiving the vaccine who don't already have an appointment can show up with a photo ID and register onsite.

Here's where to find a walk-in coronavirus vaccination in the area:

Tinley Park

Address: 18451 Convention Center Dr.
Vaccine: Moderna
Hours: Wednesday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
If you want an appointment, visit vaccine.cookcountyil.gov or call (833) 308-1988

Matteson

Address: 4647 Promenade Way
Vaccine: Pfizer
Hours: Wednesday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
If you want an appointment, visit vaccine.cookcountyil.gov or call (833) 308-1988

River Grove

Address: 2000 5th Avenue, Triton College
Vaccine: Pfizer
Hours: Monday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Forest Park

Address: 7630 W. Roosevelt Rd.
Vaccine: Pfizer
Hours: Monday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Des Plaines

Address: 1155 E Oakton Street
Vaccine: Pfizer
Hours: Monday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

South Holland

Address: 15800 State Street, South Suburban College
Vaccine: Pfizer
Hours: Monday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Humboldt Park neighborhood

Address: 1044 N. Francisco Ave.
Vaccine: Pfizer
Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Note: Must live, work or receive medical care in Chicago to receive the vaccine at this location

Bronzeville neighborhood

Address: 3823 S. Indiana Ave., Apostolic Faith Church
Vaccine: Pfizer
Hours: Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, Sunday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Note: Must live, work or receive medical care in Chicago to receive the vaccine at this location

Ford City neighborhood

Address: 7500 S. Pulaski Rd., Richard J. Daley College
Vaccine: Pfizer
Hours: Tuesday through Friday, noon to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Note: Must live, work or receive medical care in Chicago to receive the vaccine at this location

Rosemoor neighborhood

Address: Emil & Patricia A. Jones Convention Center, 9501 S. King Dr., Chicago State University
Vaccine: Pfizer
Note: Must live, work or receive medical care in Chicago to receive the vaccine at this location

Near West Side neighborhood

Address: 1724 W. Madison, United Center; go to lot E from the Madison Street entrance
Vaccine: Pfizer
Hours: Sunday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Note: Must live, work or receive medical care in Chicago to receive the vaccine at this location

Wrigleyville neighborhood

Wrigley Field: American Airlines Conference Center at Gallagher Way
Address: 1119 W. Waveland Ave., Wrigley Field: American Airlines Conference Center at Gallagher Way (no access through the ballpark)
Vaccine: Pfizer
Note: Must live, work or receive medical care in Chicago to receive the vaccine at this location

Officials noted that 16 and 17-year-olds will only be eligible at the Matteson and Chicago locations as the Pfizer vaccine is the only option currently approved for emergency use in that age group. Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Although appointments are no longer required at city-run locations, the health department encouraged residents to continue to schedule times to receive the vaccine through ZocDoc. Click here to book an appointment.

