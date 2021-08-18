These Illinois Schools Are on Probation For Not Adhering to Statewide Mask Mandate

Several schools and districts statewide have been placed on probation by the Illinois State Board of Education for not adhering to Gov. J.B. Pritzker's mask mandate, an official confirmed Wednesday.
As Pritzker previously warned, schools who choose to flout the mask requirement for students and faculty to start the academic year could have their status revoked by the ISBE.
The following schools are currently "on probation:"
- Carlyle CUSD 1: Clinton County
- Benton CCSD 47: Franklin County
- Warsaw CUSD 316: Hancock
- Patoka CUSD 100: Marion County
- Red Bud CUSD 132: Randolph County
- Durand CUSD 322: Winnebago County
- North Clay CUSD 25: Clay County
- West Central CUSD 25: Henderson County
- Wayne City CUSD 100: Wayne County
- North Wayne CUSD 200: Wayne County
- La Harpe CSD 347: Hancock County
- Field CCSD 3: Jefferson County
- Beecher City: CUSD 20: Effingham County
- Edwards County CUSD 1: Edwards County
- Flanagan-Cornell District 74: Livingston County
- Abingdon-Avon CUSD 276: Knox County
- Brimfield CUSD 309: Peoria County
- Central CUSD 3: Adams County
- Vandalia CUSD 203: Fayette County
- Cornell CCSD 426: Livingston County
- Odell CCSD 435: Livingston County
- Flora CUSD 35: Clay County
- Woodlawn Unit School District 209: Jefferson County
- Oblong CUSD 4: Crawford County
- South Central CUD 401: Marion County
- Hamilton Co CUSD 10: Hamilton County
The following schools were previously "nonrecognized" or "on probation," but are now on track to having their recognition restored.
- Timothy Christian Middle School: DuPage County
- Timothy Christian High School: DuPage County
- Spoon River Valley CUSD 4: Fulton County
- Ewing Northern CCSD 115: Franklin County
- Meridian CUSD 15: Macon County
- Unity Christian School: Williamson County
"ISBE will not compromise students' health and safety. Masking is a safe, easy, and effective way to ensure all students can attend school in-person this fall, where they can learn and grow to their fullest potential," an ISBE spokesperson said.
Pritzker earlier this month announced that all students and teachers in schools will be required to wear masks while indoors, which takes effect immediately.
The mandate came after the Illinois Department of Public Health said it would follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's new recommendations for masking indoors at K-12 schools, recommending it be done universally among teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status.