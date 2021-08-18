These Illinois Schools Are on Probation For Not Adhering to Statewide Mask Mandate

Several schools and districts statewide have been placed on probation by the Illinois State Board of Education for not adhering to Gov. J.B. Pritzker's mask mandate, an official confirmed Wednesday.

As Pritzker previously warned, schools who choose to flout the mask requirement for students and faculty to start the academic year could have their status revoked by the ISBE.

The following schools are currently "on probation:"

Carlyle CUSD 1: Clinton County

Benton CCSD 47: Franklin County

Warsaw CUSD 316: Hancock

Patoka CUSD 100: Marion County

Red Bud CUSD 132: Randolph County

Durand CUSD 322: Winnebago County

North Clay CUSD 25: Clay County

West Central CUSD 25: Henderson County

Wayne City CUSD 100: Wayne County

North Wayne CUSD 200: Wayne County

La Harpe CSD 347: Hancock County

Field CCSD 3: Jefferson County

Beecher City: CUSD 20: Effingham County

Edwards County CUSD 1: Edwards County

Flanagan-Cornell District 74: Livingston County

Abingdon-Avon CUSD 276: Knox County

Brimfield CUSD 309: Peoria County

Central CUSD 3: Adams County

Vandalia CUSD 203: Fayette County

Cornell CCSD 426: Livingston County

Odell CCSD 435: Livingston County

Flora CUSD 35: Clay County

Woodlawn Unit School District 209: Jefferson County

Oblong CUSD 4: Crawford County

South Central CUD 401: Marion County

Hamilton Co CUSD 10: Hamilton County

The following schools were previously "nonrecognized" or "on probation," but are now on track to having their recognition restored.

Timothy Christian Middle School: DuPage County

Timothy Christian High School: DuPage County

Spoon River Valley CUSD 4: Fulton County

Ewing Northern CCSD 115: Franklin County

Meridian CUSD 15: Macon County

Unity Christian School: Williamson County

"ISBE will not compromise students' health and safety. Masking is a safe, easy, and effective way to ensure all students can attend school in-person this fall, where they can learn and grow to their fullest potential," an ISBE spokesperson said.

Pritzker earlier this month announced that all students and teachers in schools will be required to wear masks while indoors, which takes effect immediately.

The mandate came after the Illinois Department of Public Health said it would follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's new recommendations for masking indoors at K-12 schools, recommending it be done universally among teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status.