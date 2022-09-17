Inflation

These Grocery Items Are Likely Costing You the Most Due to Inflation

The Food at Home Index stands at a 13.5 percent increase over the last year, a hike not seen in over 40 years

NBC 5 News

As inflation has affected American consumers greatly in the checkout lane, there's a few items in particular that have ballooned in cost at a greater rate than inflation.

With existing supply chain issues and the Russian invasion of Ukraine coinciding this year, prices for nearly every item have gone up over the last 12 months, with the overall national inflation rate standing at 8.3 percent.

Grocery items in particular are measured via the Food at Home Index, which monitors year-round price changes in major grocery items, namely cereals, meat, dairy and produce. The Food at Home Index saw a pronounced 13.5 percent increase, also outpacing the 11.4 percent increase seen in overall food prices.

The data was released by the Department of Labor as part of the Consumer Price Index, a monthly release detailing year-over-year price changes in different industries.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Here's the grocery store items that had the highest price increases over the past 12 months:

  • Eggs: 39.8 percent
  • Margarine: 38.3 percent
  • Butter: 24.6 percent
  • Flour and prepared flour mixes: 23.3 percent
  • Fats and oils: 21.5 percent

The price of cereals and bakery products saw a 16.4 percent jump over the past 12 months, outpacing the increases seen for both food at home and food overall.

Local

lawndale 14 mins ago

3-Year-Old Girl Grazed in Head by Bullet in Lawndale

Joliet 30 mins ago

Old Joliet Haunted Prison to Return for Season

A steep hike in the prices of dairy and related products was also observed over the past year, with a 16.2 percent jump from last August.

Here's a full look at the price increases by percentage for different food items from August 2021 to August 2022:

Cereals and Grains

  • Flour and prepared flour mixes: 23.3 percent
  • Breakfast cereal: 16.4 percent
  • Rice: 13 percent
  • Bread: 16.2 percent
  • Fresh biscuits, rolls and muffins: 17.1 percent
  • Cakes, cupcakes and cookies: 14.4 percent

Meat, Eggs and Seafood

  • Beef and veal: 2.5 percent
  • Pork: 6.8 percent
  • Chicken: 16.6 percent
  • Fish and seafood: 8.7 percent
  • Eggs: 39.8 percent

Dairy

  • Milk: 17 percent
  • Cheese: 13.5 percent
  • Ice cream: 14 percent

Fruits and Vegetables

  • Apples: 3.8 percent
  • Bananas: 8.3 percent
  • Oranges and tangerines: 14.4 percent
  • Potatoes: 15.2 percent
  • Lettuce: 10.7 percent
  • Canned fruit: 16.6 percent
  • Canned vegetables: 16.1 percent
  • Frozen fruits and vegetables: 11.4 percent

Beverages

  • Carbonated drinks: 12.9 percent
  • Nonfrozen, noncarbonated juices and drinks: 13.4 percent
  • Coffee: 17.6 percent

Sweets

  • Sugar and sugar substitutes: 15.9 percent
  • Candy and chewing gum: 10.9 percent

Baking, Snacks and Baby Food

  • Butter: 24.6 percent
  • Margarine: 38.3 percent
  • Fats and oils: 21.5 percent
  • Peanut butter: 15.2 percent
  • Snacks: 16.7 percent
  • Spices, seasonings, condiments and sauces: 15.4 percent
  • Baby food: 12.6 percent

This article tagged under:

InflationChicagoFood prices
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us