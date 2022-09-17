These Grocery Items Are Likely Costing You the Most Due to Inflation

As inflation has affected American consumers greatly in the checkout lane, there's a few items in particular that have ballooned in cost at a greater rate than inflation.

With existing supply chain issues and the Russian invasion of Ukraine coinciding this year, prices for nearly every item have gone up over the last 12 months, with the overall national inflation rate standing at 8.3 percent.

Grocery items in particular are measured via the Food at Home Index, which monitors year-round price changes in major grocery items, namely cereals, meat, dairy and produce. The Food at Home Index saw a pronounced 13.5 percent increase, also outpacing the 11.4 percent increase seen in overall food prices.

The data was released by the Department of Labor as part of the Consumer Price Index, a monthly release detailing year-over-year price changes in different industries.

Here's the grocery store items that had the highest price increases over the past 12 months:

Eggs: 39.8 percent

Margarine: 38.3 percent

Butter: 24.6 percent

Flour and prepared flour mixes: 23.3 percent

Fats and oils: 21.5 percent

The price of cereals and bakery products saw a 16.4 percent jump over the past 12 months, outpacing the increases seen for both food at home and food overall.

A steep hike in the prices of dairy and related products was also observed over the past year, with a 16.2 percent jump from last August.

Here's a full look at the price increases by percentage for different food items from August 2021 to August 2022:

Cereals and Grains

Flour and prepared flour mixes: 23.3 percent

Breakfast cereal: 16.4 percent

Rice: 13 percent

Bread: 16.2 percent

Fresh biscuits, rolls and muffins: 17.1 percent

Cakes, cupcakes and cookies: 14.4 percent

Meat, Eggs and Seafood

Beef and veal: 2.5 percent

Pork: 6.8 percent

Chicken: 16.6 percent

Fish and seafood: 8.7 percent

Eggs: 39.8 percent

Dairy

Milk: 17 percent

Cheese: 13.5 percent

Ice cream: 14 percent

Fruits and Vegetables

Apples: 3.8 percent

Bananas: 8.3 percent

Oranges and tangerines: 14.4 percent

Potatoes: 15.2 percent

Lettuce: 10.7 percent

Canned fruit: 16.6 percent

Canned vegetables: 16.1 percent

Frozen fruits and vegetables: 11.4 percent

Beverages

Carbonated drinks: 12.9 percent

Nonfrozen, noncarbonated juices and drinks: 13.4 percent

Coffee: 17.6 percent

Sweets

Sugar and sugar substitutes: 15.9 percent

Candy and chewing gum: 10.9 percent

Baking, Snacks and Baby Food