On a new ranking of Illinois' Best Children's hospitals, three made the cut. But none from the state made it onto the ranking's top 10 list of the Best Children's Hospitals nationwide.

According to U.S. News and World Report, Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago landed the number 1 spot for the Best Children's Hospital in Illinois, followed by the University of Chicago Comer Children's Hospital, and then Advocate Children's Hospital in Oak Lawn.

Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago also landed on U.S News and World Report's list of the top 10 Best Midwest Hospitals, in the No. 7 spot.

No other hospital from Illinois joined Lurie Children's Hospital on that list.

Similarly, no hospital from Illinois ranked in the top 10 Best Children's Hospitals in The Nation, or in the collection of the Top-Ranked Children's Hospital in Each Specialty.

Here's a breakdown of where Illinois hospitals landed -- and where they didn't -- according to the study from U.S. News and World Report:

Best Children's Hospital in Illinois:

Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital, Chicago University of Chicago Comer Children's Hospital Advocate Children's Hospital, Oak Lawn

Best Children's Hospitals in Midwest

Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center -- Cincinnati, OH Nationwide Children's Hospital -- Columbus, OH Children's Mercy Hospital -- Kansas City, MO Mayo Clinic Children's Center -- Rochester, MN Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health -- Indianapolis, IN St. Louis Children's Hospital Washington University -- St., Louis, MO Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital -- Chicago, IL Cleveland Clinic Children's Hospital -- Cleveland, OH Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital -- Cleveland, OH University of Michigan Health C.S Mott Children's Hospital -- Ann Arbor, MI

Best Children's Hospitals Nationwide - Honor Roll

Boston Children's Hospital -- Boston, MA Texas Children's Hospital -- Houston, TX Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center -- Cincinnati, OH Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, -- Philadelphia, PA Children's National Hospital -- Washington D.C. UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh -- Pittsburgh, PA Children's Hospital Colorado -- Aurora, CO Children's Hospital Los Angeles -- Los Angeles, CA Nationwide Children's Hospital -- Columbus, OH Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford, Palo Alto, California.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the last time an Illinois Hospital was ranked on the nationwide list was in 2018, when Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital ranked 10th.

According to the report, "the 2022-2023 Best Children's Hospitals rankings were created from data collected through a clinical survey sent to nearly 200 hospitals and a survey sent to thousands of pediatric doctors nationwide."

Hospital rankings were dependent on how well the hospital performed in three broad areas: Clinical outcomes, efficient coordination of care and providing care-related resources.

You can read the full report here.