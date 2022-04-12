These Chicago-Area Suburbs Are Some of the Most Expensive on Top US Suburbs List

On a Top 100 list of best premiere suburbs to live in, Chicago-area suburbs dominate the most affordable ones.

But there are also plenty of Chicago-area suburbs on that list that rank as some of the most expensive.

According to a recent analysis from Storage Café, an online platform that provides storage unit listings across the nation, home prices in some U.S. suburbs are significantly more expensive than cities in the same metro area.

More specifically, Storage Café's recent analysis of home prices in a list of the 100 best suburbs for premiere living shows that 76 percent of them are more expensive than principal cities in the same metro area (for purposes of the study, "premiere living" is defined as suburbs that "Can offer the perks of suburban living while also enabling a city-like lifestyle," while weighing metrics like access to quality housing, safe neighborhoods, a vibrant shopping and dining scene, good outdoor recreation options and more).

For some Chicago-area suburbs, that is certainly true.

Among the 100 best suburbs in the US, here are the ones that landed in the top 50 for most expensive (note that 100 on the list is the most expensive, and 1 on the list is the least expensive).

Number 70: Lake Forest, IL

Avg. home price: $892,643

Avg. Chicago home price: $309,268

Number 66: Wilmette, IL

Avg. home price: $810,971

Avg. Chicago home price: $309,268

Number 60: Burr Ridge IL

Avg. home price $689,399

Avg. Chicago home price: $309,268

Number 49: Highland Park, IL

Avg. home price $613,285

Avg. Chicago home price: $309,268

Number 45: Northbrook, IL

Avg. home price: $591,203

Avg. Chicago home price: $309,268

Number 43: Glenview, IL

Avg. home price: $582,921

Avg. Chicago home price: $309,268

For comparison, the most affordable premiere suburbs on the list is in Illinois — and it's Crystal Lake.

Here's the full list.