These are the US States Where the Omicron COVID Variant Has Been Confirmed

So far, the omicron variant has been detected in several states across the country. Here are the states that have reported confirmed cases as of Dec. 3, 2021.

California

In the US, the first confirmed case was reported Wednesday Dec. 1, in a vaccinated traveler who returned to California after a trip to South Africa.

“We knew it was just a matter of time before the first case of omicron would be detected in the United States,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the United States’ top infectious-disease expert, made the announcement at the White House.

The infected person was identified as a traveler who had returned from South Africa on Nov. 22, developed mild symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19 Monday. Researchers at the University of California, San Francisco obtained a sample from the patient Tuesday evening and worked feverishly overnight to assemble the genetic sequence.

Minnesota

Thursday, Dec. 2, the first Midwest case of the omicron COVID variant was been confirmed in Minnesota, the state's health department said Thursday, via a specimen from a resident "with recent travel history to New York City."

According to health officials, the person developed mild symptoms on Nov. 22 and was tested for COVID on Nov. 24. He reported traveling to New York City and attended the Anime NYC 2021 convention from Nov. 19-21 at the Javits Center.

The health department said Minnesota epidemiologists will continue to investigate alongside New York City and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Colorado

Thursday, Dec. 2, Colorado confirmed its first case.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the woman recently traveled to Africa has mild symptoms and has been isolated at home. She was fully vaccinated but had yet to receive the booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

New York

Thursday, Dec. 2, tests showed the omicron variant had infected at least five people in the New York City metropolitan area.

Hawaii

Thursday, Dec. 2, the state of Hawaii confirmed that it detected the omicron variant in a COVID-19 positive case.

The individual is an O‘ahu resident with moderate symptoms who had previously been infected with COVID-19, but was never vaccinated.

The World Health Organization said Wednesday the omicron COVID variant, first discovered in South Africa, has been found in 23 countries across the world.

Where else has the Omicron variant been detected?

