These Are the Top 25 Colleges in Illinois, According to a Newly Released Report

Looking at the 102 academic institutions in Illinois, a newly released report ranked the top 25 colleges statewide for 2022.

According to College Factual's analysis, graduates from Illinois universities will make a $48,960 salary. On average, the schools had 57% graduation rate across the state.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Here were the top rankings:

University of Chicago Northwestern University University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign Illinois Wesleyan University Wheaton College Illinois State University Augustana College Rasmussen University University of Illinois at Chicago Loyola University Chicago Bradley University William Rainey Harper College Lake Forest College Illinois Institute of Technology University of St. Francis Aurora University Lewis University DePaul University College of DuPage Elgin Community College North Central College College of Lake County DeVry University Elmhurst College City Colleges of Chicago - Harold Washington College

The analysis considered over 20 factors, College Factual said, including freshman retention, graduation rate, student-to-faculty ratio and post-graduate earnings, among other areas.

Across the U.S., College Factual placed University of Chicago at No. 7, Northwestern University at No. 14 and University of Notre Dame at No. 15.

Here's where other Midwestern schools placed on the list:

No. 28: Washington University in St. Louis

No. 40: University of Michigan - Ann Arbor

No. 68: University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

No. 69: University of Wisconsin - Madison

No. 75: Kettering University

The report looked at more than 2,576 institutions across the U.S., measuring "overall quality." The schools were evaluated on metrics such as graduation rate, post graduate earnings and a college's average expenditure per student.