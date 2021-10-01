best colleges

These Are the Top 25 Colleges in Illinois, According to a Newly Released Report

Looking at the 102 academic institutions in Illinois, a newly released report ranked the top 25 colleges statewide for 2022.

According to College Factual's analysis, graduates from Illinois universities will make a $48,960 salary. On average, the schools had 57% graduation rate across the state.

Here were the top rankings:

  1. University of Chicago
  2. Northwestern University
  3. University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
  4. Illinois Wesleyan University
  5. Wheaton College
  6. Illinois State University
  7. Augustana College
  8. Rasmussen University
  9. University of Illinois at Chicago
  10. Loyola University Chicago
  11. Bradley University
  12. William Rainey Harper College
  13. Lake Forest College
  14. Illinois Institute of Technology
  15. University of St. Francis
  16. Aurora University
  17. Lewis University
  18. DePaul University
  19. College of DuPage
  20. Elgin Community College
  21. North Central College
  22. College of Lake County
  23. DeVry University
  24. Elmhurst College
  25. City Colleges of Chicago - Harold Washington College

The analysis considered over 20 factors, College Factual said, including freshman retention, graduation rate, student-to-faculty ratio and post-graduate earnings, among other areas.

Across the U.S., College Factual placed University of Chicago at No. 7, Northwestern University at No. 14 and University of Notre Dame at No. 15.

Here's where other Midwestern schools placed on the list:

  • No. 28: Washington University in St. Louis
  • No. 40: University of Michigan - Ann Arbor
  • No. 68: University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
  • No. 69: University of Wisconsin - Madison
  • No. 75: Kettering University

The report looked at more than 2,576 institutions across the U.S., measuring "overall quality." The schools were evaluated on metrics such as graduation rate, post graduate earnings and a college's average expenditure per student.

