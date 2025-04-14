A new kind of DMV opened Monday in Aurora, with services that have never before been offered at an Illinois DMV.

The facility, which officially opened Monday afternoon, is considered a DMV+.

The new "state-of-the-art" facility will feature "specialized" services "that have never been accessible at a traditional Illinois DMV location."

So what services will the new location offer?

According to the Illinois Secretary of State office, new features include business services, index services, personnel services, administrative hearings and a new one-stop-shop addition.

For business services, there will be in-person expedited services including obtaining certified copies of

business records, filing documents, including articles of incorporation and amendments

for corporations and more.

In terms of index services, customers can expect walk-in service for those obtaining apostilles and certificates of authority for foreign use documents.

Due to the sensitive nature of the documents being certified, customers must provide physical original copies and services are not offered digitally. The DMV+ offers on-site processing and certification.

The office will also offer a hub of public-use computers for those with limited access or need assistance to submit job applications for personnel services.

There will also be a chance for informal hearings for drivers whose privileges have been suspended or revoked for a single DUI, an offense not involving a fatality or lesser moving violations and reinstatement fee payments.

The one-stop shop feature will allow for customers to access several services all at one counter, since employees will be cross-trained for both driver and vehicle services.

The 10,000-square-foot facility is twice the size of the former DMV in Aurora, located at 339 E. Indian Trail, which is now closed and was known for its long lines and wait times.

"With the larger footprint, the new DMV+ also offers new technology, more customer stations, cross-trained employees and more efficiencies," the Secretary of State's office said.