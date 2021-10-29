These Are the Most Popular Halloween Candies, Costumes in Illinois, According to Reports

What types of candy and costumes can you expect to see this Halloween weekend across Illinois?

Recently released lists revealed the most popular Halloween treats and costumes purchased in both Illinois and other states across the Midwest.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

According to a report from CandyStore.com, Illinois' favorite Halloween candy is Sour Patch Kids, followed by Kit Kats then Starbursts.

Data showed that Illinoisans bought 162,272 pounds of Sour Patch Kids, 126,533 pounds of Kit Kat bars and 112,073 pounds of Starburst candies over the last 14 years.

Here's where the rest of the Midwest stood in terms of favorite Halloween candy:

Indiana: Starburst

Wisconsin: Butterfinger

Michigan: Starburst

Iowa: M&M's

Missouri: Milky Way

Minnesota: Tootsie Pops

Kentucky: Reese's Cups

Across the U.S., the nationwide favorite candy is Reese's Cups, followed by Skittles, M&M's, Starburst and Hot Tamales, the report showed.

The list looked at 14 years of candy sales data from 2007 to 2021, evaluating the months leading up to the Halloween holiday. CandyStore.com sells candy across the U.S. and works with other candy distributors, which all contributed to the data, the company said.

In terms of costumes, most Illinoisans will likely dress as a witch this Halloween, similar to several surrounding states, according to a report from Father Mag.

The witch costume ranked second nationwide, also coming in top for the following states: Wisconsin, Michigan, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, Ohio, Virginia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, South Carolina, Arkansas, Mississippi, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Oregon and Idaho.

The Squid Game costume, based on the popular Netflix show, was reportedly the most popular across the U.S., drawing audiences from states with large populations like California, New York and Texas.

These were the most searched costumes nationwide:

Squid Game Witch Princess Cruella Dinosaur

Harley Quinn and clown costumes were also found to be the most popular in states like Iowa, North Dakota, West Virginia and New Hampshire.

The Father Mag report looked at data from about 92 million costume-related Google searches over the last 30 days.