These Are the Most ‘Dateable' and ‘Dumpable' MLB Fan Bases — and The Cubs and White Sox Are on Both Lists

If you're dating a Chicago Cubs fan, you're in luck...or, actually, you might be out of luck, according to a new report.

Sports betting site Online Betting recently conducted a survey of more than 1,000 people to find the "Most Dateable" and "Most Dumpable" Major League Baseball fan bases, along with a slew of other superlatives. And according to their findings, the Chicago Cubs landed on the list of teams with the top five "Most Dateable" fan bases.

But it's not all peanuts and Crackerjack for the Cubbies. Unfortunately, they also landed in the No. 4 spot of teams with the "Most Dumpable" fans -- coming in a hair ahead of the fan base for the Chicago White Sox, Online Betting says.

The best-of-times-worst-of-times report trend continues for the Chicago Cubs, as their fanbases made the list for most likely to be "Eternally Single," as well as the list of the top fanbases that are considered "Marriage Material."

Here's a breakdown of where Chicago's MLB teams came in, according to Online Betting:

Top 5 Fan Bases That Are "Most Dateable":

Los Angeles Dodgers New York Yankees Chicago Cubs Boston Red Sox Los Angeles Angels

Top 5 Fan Bases That Are "Most Dumpable":

New York Yankees Boston Red Sox New York Mets Chicago Cubs Chicago White Sox

Top 5 Fan Bases That Will be "Eternally Single":

New York Yankees Boston Red Sox Arizona Diamondbacks Chicago Cubs Cleveland Guardians

Top 5 Fan Bases That Are "Marriage Material":

Colorado Rockies Atlanta Braves Chicago Cubs Toronto Blue Jays Boston Red Sox

You can view the full report here.