These Are the COVID Vaccination Sites Opening in the Chicago Area This Week

With more coronavirus vaccines arriving in the Chicago area, health departments announced new vaccination clinics will open this week.

Currently, much of the Chicago area remains under Phase 1B guidelines, which opens up vaccinations to people age 65 years and older as well as "frontline essential workers," including first responders, education workers like teachers and support staff, childcare workers, grocery store employees, postal service workers and more. That's in addition to the health care workers and long-term care facility staff and residents who were eligible in Phase 1A of the state's rollout.

Most recently, however, Illinois entered what it called Phase 1B plus, opening up doses to those with certain high-risk medical conditions and comorbidities. Chicago and several surrounding suburbs, however, opted not to increase eligibility along with the state, citing a lack of doses.

Here's a list of the vaccination sites opening this week and the next, as well as who is eligible to receive a dose:

SCHAUMBURG CONVENTION CENTER VACCINATION EVENT

Partnering with Jewel Osco, several suburban communities will host a large COVID-19 vaccination event at the Schaumburg Convention Center on Wednesday, with a second dose event on April 7.

Only people age 65 and older who live in the following communities will be eligible to receive the vaccine at the site: Arlington Heights, Buffalo Grove, Elk Grove Village, Hoffman Estates, Inverness, Mount Prospect, Palatine, Rolling Meadows, Schaumburg, Streamwood and Wheeling.

NORTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY ARENA

DeKalb County will open a vaccination site in the Northern Illinois University Convocation Center Wednesday with help from the Illinois National Guard. According to the state, the three sites will be open to eligible residents "who live or work in the designated counties."

AURORA ONE-DAY VACCINATION SITE

LATINvaX AURORA, the city's latest one-day vaccination site, is scheduled to open Friday to provide 750 doses of the Moderna COVID vaccine to the city's Latinx community. More information on how to sign up should be available next week.

ST. ROSE CHURCH IN WILMINGTON

Beginning the week of March 22, Will County residents can begin receiving vaccine doses in Wilmington at St. Rose Church, and in Monee at the former Second Place Church starting the week of March 29. Both locations will provide vaccinations to those eligible under Phase 1B.

For more information on how to book a COVID vaccine appointment in Illinois, click here.