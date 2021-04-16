These Are the College Vaccination Days Coming to Illinois Over the Weekend

Illinois officials announced Friday new "college vaccination days" to encourage students at universities across the state to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

With several events happening this weekend and next week, the Illinois Department of Public Health is partnering with various colleges to bringt he vaccine directly to students.

These are the events happening this weekend:

SATURDAY

Adams County: Oakley Linsey Center

300 Civic Center Plaza, Quincy

SUNDAY

Kane County: Former Carson Pirie Scott

970 North Lake St., Aurora

Kane County: Elgin Eastside Recreation Center

1800 E. Chicago St., Elgin

Kane County: Former Sam's Club

501 N. Randall Rd., Batavia

Madison County: Gateway Convention Center

1 Gateway Dr., Collinsville

Sagamon County: Orr Building State Fairgrounds

801 E. Sagamon Ave., Springfield

St. Clair County: Belle-Clair Fairgrounds

200 S. Belt, East Belleville

Winnebago County: Former K-Mart

1321 Sandy Hollow Rd., Rockford

MONDAY

Cook County: Arlington Heights Health Center

3250 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights

Cook County: Former K-Mart

1155 E. Oakton St., Des Plaines

Cook County: Former Target

4647 Promenade Way, Matteson

Cook County: South Suburban College

15800 State St., South Holland

Cook County: Tinley Park Convention Center

18451 Convention Center Dr., Tinley Park

Cook County: Triton College

2000 5th Ave., River Grover

TUESDAY

DuPage County: Fairgrounds Building 1

2015 Manchester Rd., Wheaton

Grundy County: Shabbona Middle School

725 School St., Morris

Lake County: Lake County Fairgrounds

1060 E. Peterson Rd., Grayslake

Will County: Former Toys R Us

3128 Voyager Lane, Joliet

The mass vaccination sites will have appointments available specifically for college and university students, according to a release. Students should be provided a link to register for an appointment.

“Our young adults have a key role to play in bringing this pandemic to an end, and I’m proud to make it easier for our community college and public and private university students to access these life-saving vaccines,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said. “Getting vaccinated is about protecting yourself, but it’s also about protecting your professors, your parents, your peers, campus staff, and the greater community you call home.”

All locations will be administering either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines following a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration to temporarily halt the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

On Friday, the Cook County Health department released approximately 10,000 first-dose COVID-19 vaccination appointments.

County vaccinations will be by appointment only. Appointments can be made at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov or by calling (833) 308-1988 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, or from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays.

“Following the expansion of eligibility on April 12, appointments will be available for individuals 16 years or older. The Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine currently approved for 16 and 17 year olds. As such, it is important for these individuals to schedule at a Pfizer site,” the release reads.

Individuals age 16 and 17 must be accompanied to their appointment by a parent or guardian.