These Are the College Vaccination Days Coming to Illinois Over the Weekend

Illinois officials announced Friday new "college vaccination days" to encourage students at universities across the state to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
With several events happening this weekend and next week, the Illinois Department of Public Health is partnering with various colleges to bringt he vaccine directly to students.
These are the events happening this weekend:
SATURDAY
- Adams County: Oakley Linsey Center
300 Civic Center Plaza, Quincy
SUNDAY
- Kane County: Former Carson Pirie Scott
970 North Lake St., Aurora
- Kane County: Elgin Eastside Recreation Center
1800 E. Chicago St., Elgin
- Kane County: Former Sam's Club
501 N. Randall Rd., Batavia
- Madison County: Gateway Convention Center
1 Gateway Dr., Collinsville
- Sagamon County: Orr Building State Fairgrounds
801 E. Sagamon Ave., Springfield
- St. Clair County: Belle-Clair Fairgrounds
200 S. Belt, East Belleville
- Winnebago County: Former K-Mart
1321 Sandy Hollow Rd., Rockford
MONDAY
- Cook County: Arlington Heights Health Center
3250 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights
- Cook County: Former K-Mart
1155 E. Oakton St., Des Plaines
- Cook County: Former Target
4647 Promenade Way, Matteson
- Cook County: South Suburban College
15800 State St., South Holland
- Cook County: Tinley Park Convention Center
18451 Convention Center Dr., Tinley Park
- Cook County: Triton College
2000 5th Ave., River Grover
TUESDAY
- DuPage County: Fairgrounds Building 1
2015 Manchester Rd., Wheaton
- Grundy County: Shabbona Middle School
725 School St., Morris
- Lake County: Lake County Fairgrounds
1060 E. Peterson Rd., Grayslake
- Will County: Former Toys R Us
3128 Voyager Lane, Joliet
The mass vaccination sites will have appointments available specifically for college and university students, according to a release. Students should be provided a link to register for an appointment.
Local
“Our young adults have a key role to play in bringing this pandemic to an end, and I’m proud to make it easier for our community college and public and private university students to access these life-saving vaccines,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said. “Getting vaccinated is about protecting yourself, but it’s also about protecting your professors, your parents, your peers, campus staff, and the greater community you call home.”
All locations will be administering either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines following a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration to temporarily halt the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
On Friday, the Cook County Health department released approximately 10,000 first-dose COVID-19 vaccination appointments.
County vaccinations will be by appointment only. Appointments can be made at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov or by calling (833) 308-1988 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, or from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays.
“Following the expansion of eligibility on April 12, appointments will be available for individuals 16 years or older. The Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine currently approved for 16 and 17 year olds. As such, it is important for these individuals to schedule at a Pfizer site,” the release reads.
Individuals age 16 and 17 must be accompanied to their appointment by a parent or guardian.