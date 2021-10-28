illinois schools

These Are the Best High Schools in Illinois, According to a Recently Released Report

A recently released report ranked the best high schools across Illinois, with several from the Chicago area earning spots in the top 10.

The list from U.S. News and World Report examined data from more than 24,000 public high schools from across the country, ranking them in the traditional, magnet and charter school categories, according to the website.

The rankings were based on math and reading proficiency or how well students performed on state assessments, as well as math and reading performance, or how well students performed compared to expectations.

Illinois' top high school, Walter Payton College Preparatory, is located in Chicago's Near North neighborhood and was ranked No. 4 nationwide by the new report. Northside College Preparatory High School, also a part of Chicago Public Schools, was ranked No. 26 across the U.S.

These were the top 20 schools in Illinois:

High Schools

  1. Walter Payton College Preparatory High School
  2. Northside College Preparatory High School
  3. Jones College Prep High School
  4. Young Magnet High School
  5. Lane Technical High School
  6. Adlai E. Stevenson High School
  7. Lake Forest High School
  8. Libertyville High School
  9. Hancock College Preparatory High School
  10. Hinsdale Central High School
  11. Vernon Hills High School
  12. Deerfield High School
  13. William Fremd High School
  14. New Trier Township High School Winnetka
  15. Proviso Math and Science Academy
  16. Brooks College Prep Academy High School
  17. Glenbrook South High School
  18. Prospect High School
  19. Lindblom Math and Science Academy
  20. Neuqua Valley High School

