These Are the Best High Schools in Illinois, According to a Recently Released Report

A recently released report ranked the best high schools across Illinois, with several from the Chicago area earning spots in the top 10.

The list from U.S. News and World Report examined data from more than 24,000 public high schools from across the country, ranking them in the traditional, magnet and charter school categories, according to the website.

The rankings were based on math and reading proficiency or how well students performed on state assessments, as well as math and reading performance, or how well students performed compared to expectations.

Illinois' top high school, Walter Payton College Preparatory, is located in Chicago's Near North neighborhood and was ranked No. 4 nationwide by the new report. Northside College Preparatory High School, also a part of Chicago Public Schools, was ranked No. 26 across the U.S.

These were the top 20 schools in Illinois:

High Schools