These Are the Best High Schools in Illinois, According to a Recently Released Report

A recently released report ranked the best high schools across Illinois, with several from the Chicago area earning spots in the top 10.
The list from U.S. News and World Report examined data from more than 24,000 public high schools from across the country, ranking them in the traditional, magnet and charter school categories, according to the website.
The rankings were based on math and reading proficiency or how well students performed on state assessments, as well as math and reading performance, or how well students performed compared to expectations.
Illinois' top high school, Walter Payton College Preparatory, is located in Chicago's Near North neighborhood and was ranked No. 4 nationwide by the new report. Northside College Preparatory High School, also a part of Chicago Public Schools, was ranked No. 26 across the U.S.
Local
These were the top 20 schools in Illinois:
High Schools
- Walter Payton College Preparatory High School
- Northside College Preparatory High School
- Jones College Prep High School
- Young Magnet High School
- Lane Technical High School
- Adlai E. Stevenson High School
- Lake Forest High School
- Libertyville High School
- Hancock College Preparatory High School
- Hinsdale Central High School
- Vernon Hills High School
- Deerfield High School
- William Fremd High School
- New Trier Township High School Winnetka
- Proviso Math and Science Academy
- Brooks College Prep Academy High School
- Glenbrook South High School
- Prospect High School
- Lindblom Math and Science Academy
- Neuqua Valley High School