These Are the 22 Mass COVID Vaccination Sites in Illinois

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has said on multiple occasions that shipments of COVID-19 vaccines are "set to soar" in the coming days, but for those who qualify, where can you get an appointment?

There are currently 21 state-supported mass vaccination sites across Illinois, plus a site at the United Center run in partnership with the federal government under a new pilot program.

An additional site was announced on Tuesday, as McLean County will open a vaccination site at the Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington, according to state health officials.

The new site will vaccine 4,600 people per day when it becomes fully operational, according to officials. Only McLean County residents will be eligible to receive vaccines at the site.

Two other sites also opened up shop this week:

-On March 9, the Camden Centre, located at 2701 1st Street East in Milan, opened as a new vaccination site. The site is limited to Rock Island County residents only, and more information can be found on the health department's website.

-On March 10, Shabbona Middle School, located at 725 School Street in Morris, will open as a new site. The site is limited to Grundy County residents only, and more information can be found on the county health department's website.

Here's a look at the sites open throughout the state:

OpensLocationAddressAppointmentMax dose capability (when vaccines are available)
Now OpenTinley Park Convention Center18451 
Convention Center Drive		https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov2,160
Now OpenNorth Riverside Health Center1800 S. Harlem Avenue, North Riverside ILhttps://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov270
Now OpenMorton East School Base Clinic2423 S. Austin Blvd, Cicero ILhttps://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov270
Now OpenRobbins Health Center13450 S. Kedzie Ave., Robbins ILhttps://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov135
Now OpenCottage Grove Health Center1645 Cottage Grove Ave., Ford Heights ILhttps://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov135
Now OpenBlue Island Health Center12757 S. Western Ave., Blue Island ILhttps://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov270
Now OpenArlington Heights Health Center3250 N. Arlington Heights Rd. Arlington Heights ILhttps://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov270
Now OpenTriton College2000 5th Ave., River Grove ILhttps://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov540
Now OpenSouth Suburban College15800 State St., South Holland IL    https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov540
Now OpenThornton Fractional South High School18500 Burnham Ave, Lansing, ILhttps://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov270
Now OpenOrr Building  Illinois State Fairground, Springfield ILhttp://www.SCDPH.org
(217) 210-8801		1620
Now OpenBelle-Clair Fairgrounds200 S. Belt E #2650, Belleville IL    https://www.co.st-clair.il.us/departments/health-department  1080
Now OpenBanterra CenterSouthern Illinois University, Carbondale ILhttp://www.jchdonline.org/  540
Now OpenCarbondale Civic CenterCarbondale ILhttp://www.jchdonline.org/540
Now OpenWinnebago County1321 Sandy Hollow Rd., Rockford ILhttps://www.wchd.org/    1350
Now OpenGateway Convention Center1 Gateway Drive., Collinsville ILhttps://www.co.madison.il.us/departments/health/index.php  1350
Now OpenFormer K-Mart1155 E Oakton St, Des Plaines, ILhttps://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov1,890
Now OpenOakley Lindsey Center300 Civic Center Plaza, Quincy ILhttps://www.adamscountytogether.com/  2,100
Mar 10United Center1901 W. Madison Street, Chicago ILhttps://www.zocdoc.com/vaccine/screener?state=IL  6,000   Chicago/
Cook County Only
Mar 9Camden Centre2701 1st Street East, Milan ILhttps://richd.org/  540 County Residents Only
Mar 10Shabbona Middle School  725 School St, Morris, ILhttps://www.grundyco.org/health/  540

County Residents Only
Mar 11Grossinger Motors Arena201 S. Roosevelt, Bloomington ILhttps://health.mcleancountyil.gov/791/Vaccination-Clinics4,600

County Residents Only

To make an appointment through a state-run vaccination site, click here. For a statewide vaccination locations map or to find a site near you, click here.

Note: those who schedule an appointment through these sites may need proof of employment as health care personnel using an employee ID, a recent letter from your employer, or a recent pay stub. If you are not eligible in this phase, your vaccination appointment will be rejected.

Currently, much of the Chicago area remains under Phase 1B guidelines, which opens up vaccinations to people age 65 years and older as well as "frontline essential workers," including first responders, education workers like teachers and support staff, childcare workers, grocery store employees, postal service workers and more. That's in addition to the health care workers and long-term care facility staff and residents who were eligible in Phase 1A of the state's rollout.

Late last month, Illinois entered what it called Phase 1B Plus, opening up doses to those with certain high-risk medical conditions and comorbidities. Chicago and several surrounding suburbs, however, opted not to increase eligibility along with the state, citing low supply.

For a full list of who's eligible under Phase 1B Plus, click here.

Vaccinations are also available at grocery stores, drug stores and pharmacies like Hy-Vee, Jewel-Osco, Kroger, Mariano’s, Meijer, Walgreens, and Walmar, as well as hospitals and health systems and county health departments.

For a complete look at all the places you can sign up for a COVID vaccine appointment, click here.

