These Are the 22 Mass COVID Vaccination Sites in Illinois

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has said on multiple occasions that shipments of COVID-19 vaccines are "set to soar" in the coming days, but for those who qualify, where can you get an appointment?
There are currently 21 state-supported mass vaccination sites across Illinois, plus a site at the United Center run in partnership with the federal government under a new pilot program.
An additional site was announced on Tuesday, as McLean County will open a vaccination site at the Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington, according to state health officials.
The new site will vaccine 4,600 people per day when it becomes fully operational, according to officials. Only McLean County residents will be eligible to receive vaccines at the site.
Two other sites also opened up shop this week:
-On March 9, the Camden Centre, located at 2701 1st Street East in Milan, opened as a new vaccination site. The site is limited to Rock Island County residents only, and more information can be found on the health department's website.
-On March 10, Shabbona Middle School, located at 725 School Street in Morris, will open as a new site. The site is limited to Grundy County residents only, and more information can be found on the county health department's website.
Here's a look at the sites open throughout the state:
|Opens
|Location
|Address
|Appointment
|Max dose capability (when vaccines are available)
|Now Open
|Tinley Park Convention Center
|18451
Convention Center Drive
|https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov
|2,160
|Now Open
|North Riverside Health Center
|1800 S. Harlem Avenue, North Riverside IL
|https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov
|270
|Now Open
|Morton East School Base Clinic
|2423 S. Austin Blvd, Cicero IL
|https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov
|270
|Now Open
|Robbins Health Center
|13450 S. Kedzie Ave., Robbins IL
|https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov
|135
|Now Open
|Cottage Grove Health Center
|1645 Cottage Grove Ave., Ford Heights IL
|https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov
|135
|Now Open
|Blue Island Health Center
|12757 S. Western Ave., Blue Island IL
|https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov
|270
|Now Open
|Arlington Heights Health Center
|3250 N. Arlington Heights Rd. Arlington Heights IL
|https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov
|270
|Now Open
|Triton College
|2000 5th Ave., River Grove IL
|https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov
|540
|Now Open
|South Suburban College
|15800 State St., South Holland IL
|https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov
|540
|Now Open
|Thornton Fractional South High School
|18500 Burnham Ave, Lansing, IL
|https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov
|270
|Now Open
|Orr Building
|Illinois State Fairground, Springfield IL
|http://www.SCDPH.org
(217) 210-8801
|1620
|Now Open
|Belle-Clair Fairgrounds
|200 S. Belt E #2650, Belleville IL
|https://www.co.st-clair.il.us/departments/health-department
|1080
|Now Open
|Banterra Center
|Southern Illinois University, Carbondale IL
|http://www.jchdonline.org/
|540
|Now Open
|Carbondale Civic Center
|Carbondale IL
|http://www.jchdonline.org/
|540
|Now Open
|Winnebago County
|1321 Sandy Hollow Rd., Rockford IL
|https://www.wchd.org/
|1350
|Now Open
|Gateway Convention Center
|1 Gateway Drive., Collinsville IL
|https://www.co.madison.il.us/departments/health/index.php
|1350
|Now Open
|Former K-Mart
|1155 E Oakton St, Des Plaines, IL
|https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov
|1,890
|Now Open
|Oakley Lindsey Center
|300 Civic Center Plaza, Quincy IL
|https://www.adamscountytogether.com/
|2,100
|Mar 10
|United Center
|1901 W. Madison Street, Chicago IL
|https://www.zocdoc.com/vaccine/screener?state=IL
|6,000 Chicago/
Cook County Only
|Mar 9
|Camden Centre
|2701 1st Street East, Milan IL
|https://richd.org/
|540 County Residents Only
|Mar 10
|Shabbona Middle School
|725 School St, Morris, IL
|https://www.grundyco.org/health/
|540
County Residents Only
|Mar 11
|Grossinger Motors Arena
|201 S. Roosevelt, Bloomington IL
|https://health.mcleancountyil.gov/791/Vaccination-Clinics
|4,600
County Residents Only
To make an appointment through a state-run vaccination site, click here. For a statewide vaccination locations map or to find a site near you, click here.
Note: those who schedule an appointment through these sites may need proof of employment as health care personnel using an employee ID, a recent letter from your employer, or a recent pay stub. If you are not eligible in this phase, your vaccination appointment will be rejected.
Currently, much of the Chicago area remains under Phase 1B guidelines, which opens up vaccinations to people age 65 years and older as well as "frontline essential workers," including first responders, education workers like teachers and support staff, childcare workers, grocery store employees, postal service workers and more. That's in addition to the health care workers and long-term care facility staff and residents who were eligible in Phase 1A of the state's rollout.
Late last month, Illinois entered what it called Phase 1B Plus, opening up doses to those with certain high-risk medical conditions and comorbidities. Chicago and several surrounding suburbs, however, opted not to increase eligibility along with the state, citing low supply.
For a full list of who's eligible under Phase 1B Plus, click here.
Vaccinations are also available at grocery stores, drug stores and pharmacies like Hy-Vee, Jewel-Osco, Kroger, Mariano’s, Meijer, Walgreens, and Walmar, as well as hospitals and health systems and county health departments.
For a complete look at all the places you can sign up for a COVID vaccine appointment, click here.