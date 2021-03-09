These Are the 22 Mass COVID Vaccination Sites in Illinois

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has said on multiple occasions that shipments of COVID-19 vaccines are "set to soar" in the coming days, but for those who qualify, where can you get an appointment?

There are currently 21 state-supported mass vaccination sites across Illinois, plus a site at the United Center run in partnership with the federal government under a new pilot program.

An additional site was announced on Tuesday, as McLean County will open a vaccination site at the Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington, according to state health officials.

The new site will vaccine 4,600 people per day when it becomes fully operational, according to officials. Only McLean County residents will be eligible to receive vaccines at the site.

Two other sites also opened up shop this week:

-On March 9, the Camden Centre, located at 2701 1st Street East in Milan, opened as a new vaccination site. The site is limited to Rock Island County residents only, and more information can be found on the health department's website.

-On March 10, Shabbona Middle School, located at 725 School Street in Morris, will open as a new site. The site is limited to Grundy County residents only, and more information can be found on the county health department's website.

Here's a look at the sites open throughout the state:

Opens Location Address Appointment Max dose capability (when vaccines are available) Now Open Tinley Park Convention Center 18451

Convention Center Drive https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov 2,160 Now Open North Riverside Health Center 1800 S. Harlem Avenue, North Riverside IL https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov 270 Now Open Morton East School Base Clinic 2423 S. Austin Blvd, Cicero IL https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov 270 Now Open Robbins Health Center 13450 S. Kedzie Ave., Robbins IL https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov 135 Now Open Cottage Grove Health Center 1645 Cottage Grove Ave., Ford Heights IL https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov 135 Now Open Blue Island Health Center 12757 S. Western Ave., Blue Island IL https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov 270 Now Open Arlington Heights Health Center 3250 N. Arlington Heights Rd. Arlington Heights IL https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov 270 Now Open Triton College 2000 5th Ave., River Grove IL https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov 540 Now Open South Suburban College 15800 State St., South Holland IL https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov 540 Now Open Thornton Fractional South High School 18500 Burnham Ave, Lansing, IL https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov 270 Now Open Orr Building Illinois State Fairground, Springfield IL http://www.SCDPH.org

(217) 210-8801 1620 Now Open Belle-Clair Fairgrounds 200 S. Belt E #2650, Belleville IL https://www.co.st-clair.il.us/departments/health-department 1080 Now Open Banterra Center Southern Illinois University, Carbondale IL http://www.jchdonline.org/ 540 Now Open Carbondale Civic Center Carbondale IL http://www.jchdonline.org/ 540 Now Open Winnebago County 1321 Sandy Hollow Rd., Rockford IL https://www.wchd.org/ 1350 Now Open Gateway Convention Center 1 Gateway Drive., Collinsville IL https://www.co.madison.il.us/departments/health/index.php 1350 Now Open Former K-Mart 1155 E Oakton St, Des Plaines, IL https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov 1,890 Now Open Oakley Lindsey Center 300 Civic Center Plaza, Quincy IL https://www.adamscountytogether.com/ 2,100 Mar 10 United Center 1901 W. Madison Street, Chicago IL https://www.zocdoc.com/vaccine/screener?state=IL 6,000 Chicago/

Cook County Only Mar 9 Camden Centre 2701 1st Street East, Milan IL https://richd.org/ 540 County Residents Only Mar 10 Shabbona Middle School 725 School St, Morris, IL https://www.grundyco.org/health/ 540



County Residents Only Mar 11 Grossinger Motors Arena 201 S. Roosevelt, Bloomington IL https://health.mcleancountyil.gov/791/Vaccination-Clinics 4,600



County Residents Only

To make an appointment through a state-run vaccination site, click here. For a statewide vaccination locations map or to find a site near you, click here.

Note: those who schedule an appointment through these sites may need proof of employment as health care personnel using an employee ID, a recent letter from your employer, or a recent pay stub. If you are not eligible in this phase, your vaccination appointment will be rejected.

Currently, much of the Chicago area remains under Phase 1B guidelines, which opens up vaccinations to people age 65 years and older as well as "frontline essential workers," including first responders, education workers like teachers and support staff, childcare workers, grocery store employees, postal service workers and more. That's in addition to the health care workers and long-term care facility staff and residents who were eligible in Phase 1A of the state's rollout.

Late last month, Illinois entered what it called Phase 1B Plus, opening up doses to those with certain high-risk medical conditions and comorbidities. Chicago and several surrounding suburbs, however, opted not to increase eligibility along with the state, citing low supply.

For a full list of who's eligible under Phase 1B Plus, click here.

Vaccinations are also available at grocery stores, drug stores and pharmacies like Hy-Vee, Jewel-Osco, Kroger, Mariano’s, Meijer, Walgreens, and Walmar, as well as hospitals and health systems and county health departments.

For a complete look at all the places you can sign up for a COVID vaccine appointment, click here.