These Are Officially the 2 Most Popular Halloween Candies of 2022, Stats Show

Traditionally, Halloween is a day for all sorts of costumed trick-or-treaters to flood the streets for sweets. But it may also mark the start of an unofficial competition among candy-givers to become the talk of the neighborhood for handing out the best treats.

So, for those looking to bag some brownie points and win Halloween, a study released Oct. 17 points to the sweet stuff trick-or-treaters could be seeking.

Coupon company RetailMeNot found the most popular Halloween candies of 2022, surveying 1,072 adults on their favorite treats. The study reported that the majority has a sweet tooth for all-things chocolate.

Reese's Cups was the most favored candy, with 22% of those surveyed saying they are looking forward to munching on the peanut-butter filled chocolate this holiday.

In second place? Kit Kat. The survey noted that 15% of the group said they preferred to eat the crunchy wafer bars.

Last year, RetailMeNot reported that Reese's and M&Ms were the most popular.

Some rather controversial candies like candy corn also topped the list.

Here's this year's complete lineup of the most popular Halloween candies, alongside how many of those surveyed said they liked the sweet:

Reese’s cups: 22% Kit Kat: 15% Snickers: 14% Hershey’s: 12% M&M’s: 10% Candy corn: 8% Skittles: 5% Starburst: 5% Twizzlers: 4%

The study also reported that 59% of consumers said they will celebrate the spooky holiday this year, adding that shoppers plan to spend an average of $108.62 on Halloween décor, candy and costumes compared to $36.18 in 2021.