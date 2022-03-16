Illinois Lottery

These Are Illinois Lottery's ‘Luckiest' Stores, Where the Most Winning Tickets Have Been Sold

The lottery's winningest stores were located in the Wrightwood, Belmont Heights, Heart of Chicago and Back of the Yards neighborhoods, as well as in Glenwood

DYankeeDoodle1
Bill Hunnewell

As a way to celebrate the luck of the Irish, Illinois Lottery revealed the Chicago-area stores that have sold the most winning tickets in history.

According to Illinois Lottery, here are the "luckiest" retailers around Chicago:

  • Lucky Mart: 2900 W. 87th St., Wrightwood neighborhood
  • Mare’s Mini Mart and Deli: 7850 W. Addison St., Belmont Heights neighborhood
  • Glenwood Amstar: 18659 S. Halsted St., Glenwood
  • Amoco Food Shop: 1955 W. Cermak Rd., Heart of Chicago neighborhood
  • BP Gas Station: 4443 S. Ashland Ave., Back of the Yards neighborhood

To celebrate St. Patrick's Day, Illinois Lottery was stationed at the above locations Wednesday, giving players a chance to win four instant tickets by drawing.

The grand prize on the lottery's 777 instant ticket is $400,000, according to officials. Those who participated Wednesday were encouraged to put their name on their ticket until ready to claim their prize.

In January, a lottery player who bought a ticket in suburban Bolingbrook won the $1 million Illinois Lotto jackpot, making the third winner in a matter two weeks.

The Bolingbrook liquor store, located at 319 Veterans Pkwy, sold the winning ticket, which matched all six Lotto Million 1 numbers: 26-29-33-41-44-50.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Local

coronavirus illinois 20 mins ago

CPS Mask-Optional Policy Upheld by State Labor Board Amid Objections by Chicago Teachers Union

1 hour ago

Cubs' Revised MLB Schedule Creates Two 5-Game Series Vs. Cardinals

Just days earlier, two $1 million lottery tickets were sold within a week.

A ticket purchased at King Supermarket, 400 E. 41st St. in Chicago, won the Lotto Million 2 jackpot drawing, according to the Illinois Lottery, with the winning ticket matching all six numbers, 3-21-26-36-45-49, to win the $1 million prize.

Another $1 million winning ticket was sold at Johnsons Lighthouse Pointe and Car Wash, 1 W. St. Charles Road in Villa Park, It matched all six Lotto Million 1 numbers, 12-13-23-39-49-50, in the Jan. 15 drawing.

This article tagged under:

Illinois Lottery
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey NBCLX Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us