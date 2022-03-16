These Are Illinois Lottery's ‘Luckiest' Stores, Where the Most Winning Tickets Have Been Sold

As a way to celebrate the luck of the Irish, Illinois Lottery revealed the Chicago-area stores that have sold the most winning tickets in history.

According to Illinois Lottery, here are the "luckiest" retailers around Chicago:

Lucky Mart : 2900 W. 87th St., Wrightwood neighborhood

: 2900 W. 87th St., Wrightwood neighborhood Mare’s Mini Mart and Deli : 7850 W. Addison St., Belmont Heights neighborhood

: 7850 W. Addison St., Belmont Heights neighborhood Glenwood Amstar : 18659 S. Halsted St., Glenwood

: 18659 S. Halsted St., Glenwood Amoco Food Shop : 1955 W. Cermak Rd., Heart of Chicago neighborhood

: 1955 W. Cermak Rd., Heart of Chicago neighborhood BP Gas Station: 4443 S. Ashland Ave., Back of the Yards neighborhood

To celebrate St. Patrick's Day, Illinois Lottery was stationed at the above locations Wednesday, giving players a chance to win four instant tickets by drawing.

The grand prize on the lottery's 777 instant ticket is $400,000, according to officials. Those who participated Wednesday were encouraged to put their name on their ticket until ready to claim their prize.

In January, a lottery player who bought a ticket in suburban Bolingbrook won the $1 million Illinois Lotto jackpot, making the third winner in a matter two weeks.

The Bolingbrook liquor store, located at 319 Veterans Pkwy, sold the winning ticket, which matched all six Lotto Million 1 numbers: 26-29-33-41-44-50.

Just days earlier, two $1 million lottery tickets were sold within a week.

A ticket purchased at King Supermarket, 400 E. 41st St. in Chicago, won the Lotto Million 2 jackpot drawing, according to the Illinois Lottery, with the winning ticket matching all six numbers, 3-21-26-36-45-49, to win the $1 million prize.

Another $1 million winning ticket was sold at Johnsons Lighthouse Pointe and Car Wash, 1 W. St. Charles Road in Villa Park, It matched all six Lotto Million 1 numbers, 12-13-23-39-49-50, in the Jan. 15 drawing.