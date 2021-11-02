museum free days

These Are Chicago Museum Free Days for Illinois Residents in November, December

As the weather cools down and autumn is in full swing, Chicagoans can enjoy a trip to a city museum free of charge.

Illinois residents receive free museum entry for select Chicago museums throughout the year, with several opportunities throughout the months of November and December.

Here are the museum free days for the upcoming two months:

Museum of Science and Industry

  • Nov. 3, 10 & 17
  • Dec. 8

Art Institute of Chicago

  • Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays from Nov. 29 - Dec . 17

Museum of Contemporary Art

  • Every Tuesday

DuSable Museum of African American History

  • Every Wednesday

Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum

  • Nov. 4, 11 & 18
  • Dec. 2, 9, 16, 23 & 30

All Illinois residents must provide proof of residency to participate in the museum free days, such as an Illinois driver's license, lease, library card, student ID with a photo, utility bill, work ID or check stub.

