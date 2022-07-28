These 4 White Sox women broke baseball barriers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

July 24-30 marks Women in Baseball Week, an annual event recognizing the value, diversity, and cultural significance of having women in this sport. Women have made notable advances across men’s sports for decades and they are still continuing to bridge the gap.

Here is a look at some of the few women in the White Sox organization who have and who still are breaking those barriers.

Grace Guerrero Zwit – First woman in White Sox baseball operations (1982-2022)

In 1982, the White Sox welcomed Grace Guerrero Zwit, the first woman to ever work in the organization’s baseball operations department. Starting out as Dave Dombrowski’s assistant in the player development and scouting departments, she worked on budgets for the minor league teams, wrote international prospect contracts, and created educational opportunities for players in the Dominican Republic.

Later in 1995, Zwit’s talent and dedication to the team were noticed by Ken Williams, who quickly made her assistant director of scouting and minor league operations. From there, she ascended to director of minor league operations in 2000 and then continued her career as senior director of minor league operations in 2008.

Zwit decided to step aside from her position at the end of 2021 as she plans to ease into retirement with 40 years under her belt. As a highly respected, invaluable member of the White Sox organization, her confidence and assertiveness has only paved the way for more women to pursue baseball down the road.

