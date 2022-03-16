Chicago suburbs

These 2 Illinois Suburbs Ranked Among the Best Places to Raise a Family in the U.S., New List Shows

Looking for the best place to raise a family? A newly released list shows that two Illinois suburbs ranked among the best spots across America.

Based on public schools, crime and safety, housing, nightlife, diversity and how good for raising a family, the ranking from Niche gave scores to suburbs throughout the country.

According to the list, Chicago-area suburbs Long Grove and Clarendon Hills scored in the top 10 places that are best for a family in the U.S.

Long Grove ranked as the fourth best place to raise a family nationwide and the best location in Illinois, according to the list. The suburb scored an overall A+ score, with an A+ in public schools, A in housing, A+ in "good for families," B in nightlife and B- in diversity.

According to Niche, Long Grove has a population of nearly 8,000 residents with a median home value of $648,700.

Long Grove was also ranked the best Chicago-area suburb to buy a house in Illinois and the location with the best public schools statewide.

Clarendon Hills, with a population of 8,716 ranked No. 7 among the best places to raise a family in the U.S., earning scores of A+ in public schools, B+ in housing, A+ in "good for families," A- in crime and safety, B+ in nightlife and B+ in diversity.

The median home value is $506,400, Niche calculated, with a $111,958 median household income. Clarendon Hills also ranked the best suburb to live in Illinois.

Here's where other Midwest suburbs ranked:

  • No. 19: Kenilworth
  • No. 49: Kildeer
  • No. 60: Hinsdale
  • No. 61: Western Springs
  • No. 63: Winnetka
  • No. 65: Carmel, Indiana
  • No. 84: Buffalo Grove
  • No. 91: Tower Lakes

