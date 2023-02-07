Some say that if you love pizza, Chicago is the number one place to be. But according to a new pizza report, it's not that high on the list.

In a new ranking of the 200 "Best Cities For Pizza Lovers," for 2023, Chicago came in not first, not second, but a measly third place. The ranking, from website LawnStarter, says it weighed factors including "highly-rated pizza vendors" and "award-winning pizzerias," as well as "affordability and popularity" in order to properly compile the list.

Coming in at number one on the list is Chicago's biggest pizza rival: New York City. According to the report, New York City scored high on the most pizza vendors, the "most average monthly Google searches for pizza-related keywords," and more.

"New Yorkers might act superior about their slices, but they have good reason to," the report declares. "New York pizza vendors have a high average consumer rating, and they’re recognized internationally. Out of all U.S. cities, NYC had the most pizzerias included in Italy’s international pizza guide in recent years."

Beating out Chicago for the number two spot on the list? San Francisco.

The biggest reason, the report says, is more affordable slices, and "more pizzerias recognized by international pizza awards."

While Chicago couldn't claim the top spot, it did beat out the pies 197 other cities, including Miami, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Phoenix and Portland, to name a few. According to the report, Chicago did earn accolades for having a high number of pizza vendors in the city, but came in lower when it came to slice affordability.

In another recent pizza report, this time from Yelp, Chicago barely squeaked by, making a single appearance on the review site's "Top 100 Best Pizza Places in the U.S."

Here's which cities round out the top 20 on LawnStarter's "2023's Best Cities for Pizza Lovers" List:

New York, NY San Francisco, CA Chicago, IL Miami, FL Las Vegas, NV Los Angeles, CA Fort Lauderdale, FL Washington, D.C. Portland, OR Phoenix, AZ Honolulu, HI New Orleans, LA San Diego, CA Anaheim, CA Chattanooga, TN Scottsdale, AZ Orlando, FL Savannah, GA Jersey, City, NJ Seattle, WA

See the full list here.