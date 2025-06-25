These 15 Indiana colleges will freeze tuition for 2 years, but there's a catch

Indiana’s 15 public colleges and universities will freeze tuition through the next two academic years, Gov. Mike Braun announced Tuesday -- but there's a catch.

The freeze will only apply to tuition and mandatory fees for in-state undergraduate students.

The participating campuses will still be able to increase out-of-state and graduate tuition. Non-mandatory fees, such as room and board, are also not included.

The freeze comes after Braun urged universities to hold tuition and required fees constant last month.

“The commitment made by all of Indiana's public colleges and universities puts students and parents first and demonstrates to the rest of the country that Indiana is a leader in providing a high quality education at an affordable price,” Braun said in a Tuesday news release.

The decision to hold tuition flat for two consecutive years was unanimously recommended by the Indiana Commission for Higher Education, which makes recommendations to public institutions biennially.

“Keeping tuition flat keeps the door open for students of all backgrounds, all ZIP codes, and all walks of life,” Samantha Fleischaker, a commission member and student at the University of Southern Indiana, said in the release. “It sends the message that education is not just for one demographic - it’s for all people. It’s not just a number. It’s the difference between opportunity and what feels impossible.”

This is the first time in at least 15 years that more than two institutions of higher education have simultaneously frozen tuition in Indiana, according to the release.

The freeze comes despite a 5% operating reduction for higher education institutions in Indiana’s adopted budget.

“As agencies find ways to reduce costs across state government, today’s recommendation by the Commission helps to ensure these costs will not be passed on to students and parents and to maintain Indiana’s national leadership in affordability,” the Commission for Higher Education said in a statement last month.

The following campuses have committed to holding in-state undergraduate tuition and mandatory fees flat for two years: