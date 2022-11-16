‘There's Only So Much We Can Do:' Thieves Target Chicago Family 3 Times in Catalytic Converter Thefts

One Chicago family is sharing their story to protect others from a rash of catalytic converter thefts in their neighborhood, saying they've been targeted multiple times in recent months.

Sandra Martinez says she is beyond angry after seeing surveillance video of thieves targeting her car parked right in front of her house over the weekend.

“I couldn’t believe it because I just bought the car two weeks ago,” she said. “I couldn’t believe it was happening to me.”

Video from early Saturday morning captured a silver car pulling up right next to her Honda Fit. Four masked men got out of the vehicle. One of the men jacked up her car, and the other three served as a lookout as other cars were passing by near 55th and Komensky.

“They know what they’re doing,” she said. “They’re protecting the area, they’re protecting the guy that’s obviously cutting it.”

It took the thieves less than three minutes from start to finish to saw off her catalytic converter. Martinez said this has happened to her family three times in the past four months.

“You can see in the video he has his hands behind his back, he’s holding something and then a little while later he turns around and pees on the floor,” she said. “It’s terrible, it’s terrible what they’re doing.”

The grandmother of nine is frustrated saying the expenses are adding up for her family especially right around the holidays. She now has to get an alarm for her car.

“It cost a lot of money to buy these things,” she said. “You try to earn an honest living and then for somebody to come and just take things from you—it’s really upsetting.”

While she doesn’t know if the same group is behind all three thefts, police across the Chicagoland area said this is an ongoing problem.

“I want people to see what’s going on you know and hopefully this will help the police or somebody trying to catch these people that are doing this,” she said.

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office will hold a catalytic converter deterrent theft event Thursday. They plan on spray painting catalytic converters for residents to prevent thieves from reselling the part. A sheriff’s spokesperson said more than 100 people registered for the event, and that they plan to hold another one next month.

Meanwhile, Elmwood Park passed a resolution at a board meeting this week to offer free catalytic converter alarms for residents.

The thefts stem from the presence of precious metals within catalytic converters, which came into use when unleaded gas became a nationwide standard in the 1980’s.

Catalytic converters contain platinum, rhodium and palladium, all three of which have seen massive surges in prices amid shortages during the COVID pandemic.

For example, Car and Driver says that the price of rhodium hit an all-time high in 2021, going for $27,000 per ounce.