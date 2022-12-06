It's a breakfast lover's dream: buttery biscuits, homestyle potatoes, sausage and gray, a freshly-cracked egg all topped with cheddar cheese.

But it's only available in the Hoosier state.

According to a press release, Indiana fast-food lovers can now find the "Hoosier Biscuit Bowl" on the breakfast menu at Wendy's. "Whether on the court or at the breakfast table, a Hoosier is always a winner thanks to Wendy's® new Hoosier Biscuit Bowl," the release says. "This filling bowl is built to be your morning assist, complete with buttery biscuits, homestyle seasoned potatoes, southern-style sausage and gravy, a fresh-cracked fried egg, and topped with shredded cheddar cheese."

The limited-time item and nod to Hoosier basketball can be found at participating Wendy's Indiana restaurants, and is available during breakfast hours, the release goes on to to say.

While the Hoosier Biscuit Bowl is only available for breakfast at Wendy's restaurants in Indiana, breakfast items such as the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit, Breakfast Baconator and Homestyle French Toast Sticks are available at participating Wendy's locations across the country.