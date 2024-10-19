There's a Halloween parade in Chicago this weekend. Here's what to know

Though temperatures will be in the 70s this weekend in the Chicago area alongside sunny skies, one large Halloween celebration is in store as the spooky holiday quickly approaches.

Taking to the streets of downtown Chicago Saturday night, the 10th annual "Arts in the Dark" parade is slated to step off at around 6 p.m. Saturday evening, just as skies start to get dark.

The unique spectacle features some of the most extravagant and eye-catching costumes donned by Halloween enthusiasts across the region, celebrating the day as the "artist's holiday."

In addition to crazy costumes, those attending the parade can also expect Halloween-themed floats, creative performances and spectacle puppets as it moves along State Street in the Chicago Loop.

Described as an event that showcases Chicago's incredible diversity across the city's 50 wards, the parade aims to "remind us that we are all connected through the creative spirit that is at the core of our humanity no matter our race, ethnicity, class, age, ability, gender identity or sexual orientation."

Previously drawing crowds of up to 50,000 attendees, organizers said Arts in the Dark is "not your father's parade" and isn't meant for sponsorships and politicians.

"It is 'parade as art' as our contingents combine costumes, spectacle, music, movement, audience engagement, and lighting elements," the event's website said.

The parade is slated to run from 6-8 p.m. along State Street, between Lake Street and Van Buren Street. More information on the vibrant event can be found here.