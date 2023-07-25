Therapeutic equestrian center reopens more than 2 years after devastating roof collapse

In February of 2021, a devastating winter storm destroyed an historic barn in Hobart, Indiana.

Heavy snow led to a roof collapse, trapping one of eight horses inside.

"It was surreal. I came in, and I thought someone had left the lights on, but of course the roof had collapsed," said long-time instructor and barn manager Lisa Way.

The horses weren't seriously injured but had to be re-housed in three separate facilities. The barn was a total loss.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Two and a half years later, Exceptional Equestrians Unlimited is celebrating its grand re-opening with a ribbon cutting and open house.

"It’s very exciting to get back," said Way.

The barn has been completely reconfigured to meet the needs of the center, which has served children and adults with special needs since 1979.

"The stride of the horses is like we walk. They learn, and they balance on the horses. They do stretching exercises. It’s a great program," said president, Ken Mertens.

The new barn is nearly double the size of the previous and can now house up to 15 horses.

They also added a welcome center with a viewing room for parents, and moved the horse stalls away from the riding arena to prevent distractions. Volunteers say the building is also much sturdier.

"When you see the progress you get from some of the students, that’s a pretty strong motivator," said treasurer Jeff Perz.

Asked about his service to the program, Perz said he's paying it forward.

"My son rode here 20 years ago," he said. "He has autism. It was a very big help to him. He had a lot of communication issues, to the point it was very frustrating to try to communicate, but what he found, he liked to talk to the horses."

Insurance covered half of the reconstruction costs for the facility.

"The rest was all through fundraising, and we had to work hard to get it," said Pam Mellon, the former treasurer.

The pandemic made rebuilding difficult due to supply chain issues and labor costs. However, volunteers say all of the difficult days to get to reopening were well worth it, in order to once again welcome children into their beloved barn.

"For one hour a week, they don’t have a handicap, they’re just having fun," said Mellon. "There’s nothing like seeing a child on a horse grinning from ear to ear."