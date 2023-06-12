The World's Biggest Bounce Park is coming to Old Orchard Mall this summer

Old Orchard Mall is about to take things higher -- literally.

The mall on Chicago’s North Shore plans to bring up to 25,000 square feet of inflatable fun this summer with The World's Biggest Bounce Park. Presented by entertainment and experience company FUNBOX, the bounce park is set to open June 30 for 12 weeks at Old Orchard Mall in Skokie with 10 different play zones.

Open from 3-7:30 p.m. on Fridays and 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, the experience is open for all people ages 2 and over for $24. FUNBOX will offer 90-minute jump sessions across play zones including Tumble Temple, Marshmallow Mountain, Gumball’s Gallop and an obstacle course that “exceeds all expectations”, according to an official press release.

Co-founder Antonio Nieves started FUNBOX when he was 24 and gets his inspiration for the childlike designs from his nine younger siblings, who have been through the foster care system during their childhood. Part of FUNBOX’s mission is to partner with local charities supporting children in the foster care system. For its opening weekend June 30 to July 4, FUNBOX will offer its jumps for just $12 with a portion of proceeds benefitting a local foster care charity.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Old Orchard Mall will host FUNBOX for 12 weeks until October. Tickets for the experience can be purchased on the official FUNBOX website.