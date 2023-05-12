The Wild, The Interesting, The Heartwarming: 6 Must-See Videos From Across the Midwest This Week

From the incredible story of one very determined college graduate who walked across the stage to receive her diploma while pregnant and in labor to a dramatic house explosion, a wide variety of situations - both inspiring and unexpected - played out across the Midwest this week.
And many of them were captured for all to see.
Here's a look at the must-see videos from this week in the Chicago area and beyond.
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.