After months without insults, hotdogs and char burgers, Chicagoans can rest assured: The Wiener's Circle is coming back soon.

The infamous Lincoln Park hot dog stand will reopen at the end of September, the establishment said on Twitter Monday.

We took a little time away from social media, but are back and excited to tell you more about our renovation. We will reopen by the end of September with lots of fun new surprises, and look forward to seeing y’all — The Wieners Circle (@TheWienerCircle) August 9, 2021

Closed since for renovations since the beginning of the year, the Wiener's Circle promised "fun new surprises" upon reopening.

The Wiener's Circle has been serving hot dogs and insults on the city's North Side since 1983.