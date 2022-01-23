The Wiener Circle Gives Out Free Cheese Fries in Honor of Packers Loss

The Wiener Circle is celebrating on Sunday the Green Bay Packers' loss and Chicagoans get to benefit.

The Lincoln Park hot dog spot is offering free Wisconsin cheese-covered fries all day Sunday in honor of Packers' Aaron Rodgers' playoff loss at Lambeau Field this weekend.

In a tweet Friday before the Packers game against the San Francisco 49ers, The Wiener Circle said, "When the @packers lose to the @49ers tomorrow night, we will be giving away all you can eat fries topped with Wisconsin's finest cheddar, to all bar patrons who would like to celebrate. Aaron Rodgers hasn't won a super bowl since Obama's first term."

"Enjoy today’s bar special in honor of our good neighbor @AaronRodgers12 choking!" The Wiener Circle said in a follow-up tweet Sunday after Saturday's loss for the Packers.

"Have a drink and savor our FREE fries topped with Wisconsin’s finest cheddar and ruminate on the Packers loss at Lambeau and if @GraysonJAllen is in fact @tedcruz biological son," the tweet continued.

The popular Chicago joint and bar will be open from noon to 11 a.m. Sunday, according to a tweet. NFL games will be on starting at 2 p.m. with cheese fries available to all those who buy a drink from the bar.

After a tense game on a snowy Lambeau Field, the Green Bay Packers were defeated 13-10 Saturday night, sending the 49ers to the NFC Championship game.

The loss leaves Aaron Rodgers with an 0-4 record versus the 49ers in the playoffs. The game may also prove to be his last in a Packers jersey as an uncertain offseason awaits.