The White Sox Manager Position ‘Not in Plans' for Ozzie Guillén

Everyone on the South side wants to know the million-dollar question.

Will the White Sox go back to their World Series-winning manager Ozzie Guillén?

The ex-manager, now NBC Sports Chicago analyst, has mulled over the possibility of receiving a call from Rick Hahn and the organization. But for now, it's not on his agenda.

"It is not in my plans. I don't know if it is in the White Sox' plans," Guillen said on NBC Sports Chicago. "Even if they think I can help them for next year, I'm very open to listening to it."

On Monday, Tony La Russa stepped down as manager of the team due to ongoing health issues.

After La Russa's announcement, Rick Hahn mentioned the search for a new manager is underway. Hahn said the team is looking for someone with "recent clubhouse experience" who played a key role in a winning organization.

Hahn also said having a past connection with "White Sox DNA" in any form is not a prerequisite for the job. Finding someone outside the organization, except for an interview for bench coach Miguel Cairo, is an intriguing opportunity for the club.

Guillén played 13 years for the White Sox, garnering Rookie of the Year in 1985 and three All-Star nods.

As a manager, Guillén led the club from 2004-11, winning the team's last World Series in 2005 and Manager of the Year in the same season.

