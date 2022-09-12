The Wiener's Circle Offers Free Hot Dogs to Bears Fans If They Make the Playoffs

The Wiener's Circle offers free hot dogs to Bears fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Free hot dogs?

The Wiener's Circle hot dog restaurant in Chicago says they will give out free "char dogs" to Bears fans if the team makes the playoffs this year.

Im in — Robb (@R_DoroJr) September 11, 2022

The famed restaurant posted the offer on their sign outside the establishment and Tweeted it to claim validity to the generous proposal.

The Bears won the first game of the season in their home opener versus the San Francisco 49ers. In a stunning win, the Bears scored 19 unanswered points to come back and defeat the 49ers in the pouring rain.

It's likely the Bears won't capture a winning record this season, due to the rebuild. However, they're already starting to prove the doubters wrong with a win on Sunday.

The team celebrated with a victorious rain slide through the back of the endzone. Will fans be able to celebrate with a patented char dog by the end of the regular season?

