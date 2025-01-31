Fresh off the release of a new album, “Hurry Up Tomorrow,” The Weeknd has announced a massive North American stadium tour — including a stop in Chicago.

The “After Hours 'Til Dawn” tour is set to come to Soldier Field on May 30, with special guest performances by Atlanta rapper layboi Carti and Mike Dean.

The tour itself kicks off May 9 in Phoenix at the State Farm Stadium and concludes in San Antonio on Sept. 3 at the Alamodome. It will also hit Detroit and Minneapolis in the Midwest, among several other cities.

Tickets can be purchased through the artist presale, which will begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time and run until Thursday at 9 a.m. local time. The general sale will begin on Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. local time via theweeknd.com/tour.

“Hurry Up Tomorrow” is the final album in The Weeknd’s record-breaking trilogy that began with 2020’s “After Hours” and 2022’s “Dawn FM.” It features a number of all-star collaborations, including Future on “Enjoy the Show,” Anitta on “São Paulo,” and Lana Del Rey on “The Abyss.”

The album was at least partially inspired by a set at Inglewood, California's SoFi Stadium just outside Los Angeles in 2022, where the musician born Abel Tesfaye lost his voice. He has described the moment as the start of a breakdown. He will return to the venue for two nights in June.

Fri, May 9 State Farm Stadium, Phoenix

Sat, May 24 Ford Field, Detroit

Fri, May 30 Soldier Field, Chicago

Thu, Jun 5 Metlife Stadium, East Rutherford

Tue, Jun 10 Gillette Stadium, Foxborough

Sat, Jun 14 U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

Sat, Jun 21 Empower Field At Mile High, Denver

Wed, Jun 25 SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles

Thu, Jun 26 SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles

Sat, Jul 5 Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

Tue, Jul 8 Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara

Sat, Jul 12 Lumen Field, Seattle

Tue, Jul 15 BC Place, Vancouver, Canada

Sat, Jul 19 Commonwealth Stadium, Edmonton, Canada

Thu, Jul 24 Parc Jean-Drapeau, Montreal, Canada

Sun, Jul 27 Rogers Centre, Toronto, Canada

Mon, Jul 28 Rogers Centre, Toronto, Canada

Wed, Jul 30 Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Sat, Aug 2 Northwest Stadium, Landover

Tue, Aug 12 Nissan Stadium, Nashville

Fri, Aug 15 Hard Rock Stadium, Miami

Thu, Aug 21 Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Sun, Aug 24 Camping World Stadium, Orlando

Wed, Aug 27 AT&T Stadium, Arlington

Sat, Aug 30 NRG Stadium, Houston

Wed, Sep 3 Alamodome, San Antonio