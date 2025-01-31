Fresh off the release of a new album, “Hurry Up Tomorrow,” The Weeknd has announced a massive North American stadium tour — including a stop in Chicago.
The “After Hours 'Til Dawn” tour is set to come to Soldier Field on May 30, with special guest performances by Atlanta rapper layboi Carti and Mike Dean.
The tour itself kicks off May 9 in Phoenix at the State Farm Stadium and concludes in San Antonio on Sept. 3 at the Alamodome. It will also hit Detroit and Minneapolis in the Midwest, among several other cities.
Tickets can be purchased through the artist presale, which will begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time and run until Thursday at 9 a.m. local time. The general sale will begin on Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. local time via theweeknd.com/tour.
“Hurry Up Tomorrow” is the final album in The Weeknd’s record-breaking trilogy that began with 2020’s “After Hours” and 2022’s “Dawn FM.” It features a number of all-star collaborations, including Future on “Enjoy the Show,” Anitta on “São Paulo,” and Lana Del Rey on “The Abyss.”
The album was at least partially inspired by a set at Inglewood, California's SoFi Stadium just outside Los Angeles in 2022, where the musician born Abel Tesfaye lost his voice. He has described the moment as the start of a breakdown. He will return to the venue for two nights in June.
- Fri, May 9 State Farm Stadium, Phoenix
- Sat, May 24 Ford Field, Detroit
- Fri, May 30 Soldier Field, Chicago
- Thu, Jun 5 Metlife Stadium, East Rutherford
- Tue, Jun 10 Gillette Stadium, Foxborough
- Sat, Jun 14 U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis
- Sat, Jun 21 Empower Field At Mile High, Denver
- Wed, Jun 25 SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles
- Thu, Jun 26 SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles
- Sat, Jul 5 Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas
- Tue, Jul 8 Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara
- Sat, Jul 12 Lumen Field, Seattle
- Tue, Jul 15 BC Place, Vancouver, Canada
- Sat, Jul 19 Commonwealth Stadium, Edmonton, Canada
- Thu, Jul 24 Parc Jean-Drapeau, Montreal, Canada
- Sun, Jul 27 Rogers Centre, Toronto, Canada
- Mon, Jul 28 Rogers Centre, Toronto, Canada
- Wed, Jul 30 Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
- Sat, Aug 2 Northwest Stadium, Landover
- Tue, Aug 12 Nissan Stadium, Nashville
- Fri, Aug 15 Hard Rock Stadium, Miami
- Thu, Aug 21 Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
- Sun, Aug 24 Camping World Stadium, Orlando
- Wed, Aug 27 AT&T Stadium, Arlington
- Sat, Aug 30 NRG Stadium, Houston
- Wed, Sep 3 Alamodome, San Antonio
