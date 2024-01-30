The US could soon see a new tallest building, but it wont be in NY or Chicago

Oklahoma could soon be home to the tallest building in the U.S.

A 1,907 ft. tall skyscraper titled "Legends Tower" could soon be among a group of towers constructed at The Boardwalk at Bricktown development in Oklahoma City, a press release said.

The release, from real estate developer Matteson Capital and Architecture Firm AO, noted the groups have requested a variance from the City of Oklahoma to increase the height for a tower already planned in the The Boardwalk at Bricktown development.

If the variance is approved, the tower, standing at 1,907 ft. high, would become the tallest building in the United States, and the fifth tallest in the world, the release said.

According to officials, Legends Tower would be the tallest of four planned towers at the development. The other three would sit at 345 feet tall, while Legends Tower would be a "symbolic" 1,907 feet, representing the year Oklahoma as admitted as the 46th state, the release said.

Overall, the development will span five million square feet and is set to include a 480-room Dream Hotel by Hyatt, with 350 hotel room and 100 serviced condominiums in the Legends Tower.

The Legends Tower would also have 1,776 resident units, "ranging from market-rate to affordable workforce and luxury options," the release said, along with retail and restaurants.

"The top floors of the supertall tower will consist of a public observatory, restaurant and bar where visitors will be able to enjoy the sweeping city views," the release added.

“Oklahoma City is experiencing a significant period of growth and transformation, making it well-positioned to support large-scale projects like the one envisioned for Bricktown,” CEO of Matteson Capital Scot Matteson said in the release. “We believe that this development will be an iconic destination for the city, further driving the expansion and diversification of the growing economy, drawing in investment, new businesses, and jobs."

According to the release, Bricktown in Oklahoma City is currently home to Oklahoma City Dodgers' minor league stadium, and a soon-to-come new, $900 million "state-of-the-art" arena for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Currently, the tallest building in the U.S. is New York's One World Trade Center, at 1,776 feet. The Willis Tower, in Chicago, at 1,451 ft. tall, is the third largest building in the U.S., coming in behind Central Park Tower in New York at 1,550 feet.